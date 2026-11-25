Daughters of dry cleaning tycoon Ali Djemal challenge his 2018 will leaving £3m to Hacer Gun, citing undue influence and lack of mental capacity.

Two daughters of the late dry cleaning entrepreneur Ali Djemal have initiated legal proceedings to overturn their father's 2018 will, which bequeathed his entire £3million estate to Hacer Gun. The legal battle centers on allegations that Ms. Gun, a woman 23 years younger than Mr. Djemal, exerted undue influence over him during the final years of his life. Ms. Gun, who is now 69, met the 75-year-old tycoon while shopping in a supermarket in 2009 when she was 52 years old.

Core Legal Dispute Over Estate

Mr. Djemal, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 88, left his fortune to Ms. Gun in exchange for her commitment to support his younger daughter, Mary. His daughters, Saniye and Mary Djemal, argue that the will does not adequately protect Mary's future and provides nothing for Saniye. They are seeking to have the 2018 document invalidated and replaced with a 1992 will that left three properties in Swinton Street, King's Cross, to all three of his children in equal shares. The siblings contend that their father lacked the full mental capacity required to make such a significant change to his estate planning during his final years.

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Allegations of Undue Influence

Susan Bayliss, the barrister representing Saniye and Mary Djemal, told London's High Court that Ms. Gun is merely a former carer rather than a romantic partner. The defense argues that Ms. Gun insinuated herself into Mr. Djemal's life, gradually taking control of his finances and isolating him from his blood family. Ms. Bayliss claimed that from 2017 onwards, Mr. Djemal's bank accounts were depleted by payments made to Ms. Gun's family. The daughters allege that Ms. Gun engaged in coercive control, which included changing his mobile phone number and blocking his children's numbers to prevent contact.

Defense of Romantic Partnership

Ms. Gun's legal team vigorously disputes the characterization of her role as solely that of a caregiver. Her barrister, Ollie Murrell, presented evidence that the relationship between Mr. Djemal and Ms. Gun deepened into a romantic partnership by 2010. Ms. Gun initially began helping around Mr. Djemal's home on Grays Inn Road in central London, but her visits increased to six times a week, and she also assisted with his dry cleaning business. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, Mr. Djemal moved in with Ms. Gun and her daughter Kristen at their home in north London in 2021. Ms. Gun's lawyers assert that Mr. Djemal explicitly stated he would be dead without her, reflecting his true feelings and the happiness of their final years together.

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Concerns Over Mental Capacity

The daughters raised serious concerns about their father's declining mental health in the years leading up to his death. Ms. Bayliss informed the judge that the family observed Mr. Djemal becoming frail and easily confused. As their concerns grew, they contacted his general practitioner regarding his mental decline. When they were unable to reach their father personally, fearing his isolation, they escalated the matter by contacting the police and social services. They argue that his vulnerability made him susceptible to the undue influence exerted by Ms. Gun, who allegedly alienated him from his family during this critical period.

Next Steps in the High Court

The case is currently being heard by Judge Alan Johns at London's High Court. Saniye and Mary Djemal are requesting that the judge overrule the 2018 will and reinstate the 1992 document to ensure the equitable distribution of the family's property assets. While their brother Murat Soyer, who resides in Cyprus, is involved in the estate matters, he is not playing an active part in this specific legal dispute. The outcome of the case will determine whether the £3million estate remains with Ms. Gun or is redistributed among Mr. Djemal's children as originally planned in the early 1990s.