Sisters challenge 2018 will leaving £3m to carer Hacer Gun, alleging undue influence over father Ali Djemal, who died in 2022 aged 88. High Court battle centers on mental capacity and romantic relationship claims.

Two daughters of late dry cleaning entrepreneur Ali Djemal have initiated legal proceedings in London's High Court to overturn a £3million estate will. The sisters, Saniye Djemal and Mary Djemal, argue that their father lacked mental capacity in 2018 and was unduly influenced by Hacer Gun, a woman 23 years his junior whom he met in a supermarket in 2009.

The Will Dispute and Core Allegations

The contested will, dated 2018, leaves Ali Djemal's entire estate to Hacer Gun, with a specific condition that she must satisfy the needs of his younger daughter, Mary, for her lifetime. The daughters reject this arrangement, insisting that the 75-year-old entrepreneur was manipulated into disinheriting his children by his carer, who they claim alienated him from his family and controlled his finances and communications.

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Ali Djemal passed away in 2022 at the age of 88. His children contend that Gun insinuated herself into his life gradually, starting as a helper in his central London home before taking control of his affairs. They allege she blocked his children's phone numbers and changed his mobile number to isolate him, creating an environment where his vulnerability could be exploited for financial gain.

Stakeholder Positions and Relationship Claims

Hacer Gun, now 69, maintains that she and Ali Djemal shared a genuine romantic relationship that began in 2010, following an initial period of her helping around his house in Grays Inn Road. Her legal team asserts that the will accurately reflects his true wishes and that the couple was recognized as partners for the last 12 years of his life. Her barrister, Ollie Murrell, stated that Djemal made it clear he felt he would be dead without her support.

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The sisters, represented by Susan Bayliss, strongly dispute the romantic narrative. They describe Gun as merely a former carer who began working for the deceased in late 2012. Bayliss argued that Gun's conduct included insinuating herself into Djemal's life, becoming his carer, and exerting coercive control over both the man and his property. She claimed this behavior led to the depletion of Djemal's bank accounts through payments made to Gun's family starting in 2017.

Gun's legal team also highlighted the depth of the bond between the couple, noting that by 2010, Gun was visiting Djemal six times each week. She also assisted in his dry cleaning business. Following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, Djemal moved in with Gun and her daughter, Kristen, at their north London residence, where he remained until his death.

Real-World Impact and Judicial Next Steps

The litigation seeks to invalidate the 2018 will and reinstate a previous will from 1992, which left three properties in Swinton Street, King's Cross, to all three of Ali Djemal's children in equal shares. The sisters argue that the current will's condition regarding Mary's needs provides insufficient protection, offering nothing to Saniye and failing to secure their inheritance.

Judge Alan Johns is tasked with determining whether the 2018 will is valid. The core of the judicial inquiry rests on two critical factors: whether Ali Djemal possessed full mental capacity when he drafted the document, and whether Hacer Gun exerted undue influence over his decisions. The court has heard concerns from the children regarding their father's declining mental health, noting that he became frail and easily confused in his later years.

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Evidence presented includes the sisters' attempts to intervene when they observed Djemal's mental decline, which involved contacting his GP, social services, and the police. They claim their inability to contact him personally was due to Gun's isolation tactics. The outcome of this case will determine the distribution of the significant assets, including multiple properties, currently held in dispute.