UB40's Ali Campbell labels the outrage over Wayne Rooney singing Rat In Mi Kitchen as ridiculous controversy while fans campaign for the track to reach Christmas number one.

UB40 lead singer Ali Campbell has publicly criticized the backlash surrounding Wayne Rooney's performance on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! The 67-year-old musician described the reaction to the former Manchester United striker's rendition of the band's 1986 hit Rat In Mi Kitchen as ridiculous controversy. Rooney, 41, became the center of a race row after singing the track in a Jamaican accent during a Friday episode of the reality series.

Ali Campbell Addresses Cultural Debate

Ali Campbell took to the social media platform X to share his perspective on the incident, stating that the familiar debate about cultural appropriation has returned to the spotlight. He posted a video clip from one week prior in which he discussed the same issue with BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg. Campbell argued that the outrage was misplaced and invited followers to consider where society draws the line with such artistic expressions. One supporter joked that a collaboration between Wayne Rooney and Ali Campbell would be a massive success if the song were re-released.

Also read Coleen Rooney Hosts Watch Party After Wayne's Toilet Confession

Fans Campaign For Christmas Number One

Amid the divisive response, supporters and members of the public have launched a drive to get Rat In Mi Kitchen to reach the Christmas number one spot. The official Instagram account for UB40 explicitly called for the track to achieve the top chart position. Many fans have come out in strong support of the father-of-four, with one person asking if it is cultural appropriation to sing Liverpool songs in a Scouse accent. Another viewer argued that sometimes an accent is predominant to a song, comparing the situation to fans singing The Proclaimers with a Scottish accent.

Stakeholders Argue Against Outrage

Further supportive comments read that Wayne Rooney having a laugh singing Rat In Mi Kitchen on television is not appropriating Jamaican culture. Critics of the outrage pointed out that it is a white Scouser singing a song written by English lads about rats in a kitchen. One commenter noted that culture mixes and evolves, suggesting that trying to police it is just joyless identity politics. Another user highlighted the irony of a Nigerian with a London accent being offended by a Scouser singing a reggae song in a Jamaican accent that was written by a white Brummie.

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UB40 Musician Defends Reggae Legacy

Ali Campbell has previously argued that musicians do not have to be Jamaican to play reggae, just as they do not have to be Black American to play jazz or R&B. He noted the multiracial lineup of his band and their roots growing up around reggae in Birmingham. He told Laura Kuenssberg earlier this month that Jamaican artists have always worked with them and have on well because they know the band is promoting reggae. Campbell stated that they love reggae and so Jamaican artists do not have a problem with them mis-appropriating anything.

Wayne Rooney Emerges As Series Leader

Wayne Rooney has emerged as the surprise heartthrob of the series after losing 3st and achieving a glow up by giving up alcohol six months ago. Viewers are apparently falling over themselves to confess their affection for the star, who is now the hot favorite to win the ITV show. He is trying to go one better than his wife, Coleen, 40, who came second in the 2024 series. Thousands have taken to social media to declare their admiration, with some admirers creating fan pages on TikTok.

Reality Show Faces Further Backlash

The show has been marred with further controversy after broadcaster Mariella Frostrup was accused of using microaggressions towards Big Brother star AJ Odudu. Mariella told AJ she was being aggressive and dramatic, which the presenter said was triggering during Sunday night's episode. Wayne is in the jungle with other contestants including Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, former Love Island star Chloe Burrows, and Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page. The show's edit has not helped Rooney's case as the camera cut to sportsman Ade Adepitan, whose face looked shocked after the performance.