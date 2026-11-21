Real Madrid-bound teenager JJ Gabriel faces intense scrutiny after agent Ali Barat releases a promotional video comparing him to Ballon d'Or winners, raising ethical questions.

JJ Gabriel, a sixteen-year-old football prospect currently associated with Real Madrid, has ignited a fierce debate regarding the ethics of youth player marketing following the release of a high-production promotional video. The clip, which garnered nearly two million views on his personal Instagram account within days, opens with cinematic imagery of the teenager navigating through crowds of reporters while promising 'epic news' and 'a rare discovery'. The narrative quickly shifts to visuals of a replica Ballon d'Or trophy and photographs from Gabriel's early career, including his signing for Manchester United at age ten and moments with Nike boots, culminating in a direct address where he declares, 'I am epic'.

The Video Promotes Gabriel's Move to Real Madrid

The thirty-one-second film serves as a public announcement of Gabriel's transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid, a deal that is described as imminent and facilitated by the agency group Epic Sports. The teenager, who is sixteen years and one month old and still wears dental braces, appears in the footage as a young prodigy on the verge of a major European move. The video was produced to signal his arrival at one of the world's most prestigious clubs, leveraging the excitement surrounding his departure from the English Premier League setup to establish his global brand identity immediately.

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Ali Barat's Epic Sports Agency Orchestrates Campaign

Ali Barat, the thirty-one-year-old owner of Epic Sports, is the central figure behind this aggressive marketing strategy, positioning himself as a 'super-agent' who is quietly reshaping the transfer market. Barat's agency has recently brokered several high-profile deals, including the transfer of Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for £115 million, Noni Madueke to Arsenal for £52 million, and Dean Huijsen to Bournemouth for £12.6 million before his subsequent move to Real Madrid for an additional £50 million. The promotional video for Gabriel aligns with Barat's broader business model of building careers and setting new standards for football representation, despite his company's website claiming he is 'quietly' working behind the scenes.

Batting Against Previous Criticism of Early Hype

Critics argue that the video represents a grubby act of hyping a very young player to standards reached by only five Englishmen in history, drawing unfavorable comparisons to past mistakes by managers who prematurely linked teenagers with established legends. The strategy recalls the blunder by former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who once compared Marcus Edwards to Lionel Messi in movement patterns, resulting in the 'mini-Messi' tag that followed Edwards throughout his career at Sporting and Burnley. Unlike Pochettino's off-the-cuff remark, which he regretted immediately, the Gabriel video required sign-off and planning, suggesting a deliberate intent to attach these lofty labels to the teenager from the outset.

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Gabriel Claims Ballon d'Or as Primary Career Goal

Beyond the visual spectacle of the video, Gabriel's representatives ensured the teenager's ambitions were explicitly stated in media interviews, with Gabriel telling the Madrid-based newspaper Marca earlier this month that his dream is to win a Ballon d'Or. This declaration comes despite the fact that the teenager has yet to play a single minute of competitive senior football, a level of public aspiration that is typically reserved for players with decades of achievement. Barat, who is thirty years older than his client, faced intense criticism for allowing such a bold claim to be publicized so early, as it places an immense psychological burden on a developing athlete and risks long-term reputational damage if the player fails to meet these impossible expectations.

Impact on Gabriel's Reputation and Future Prospects

The combination of the viral video and the aggressive interview strategy has led many observers to question whether the mechanisms of Gabriel's exit from United have been unnecessarily ugly, prioritizing marketing over the well-being of the player. The 'legacy' Barat speaks of seems focused on immediate brand value rather than sustainable career development, as the labels attached to Gabriel today may stick for the remainder of his career regardless of his actual performance on the pitch. The controversy highlights a growing tension in modern football between the commercial interests of agents who view players as assets to be packaged and sold, and the traditional developmental paths that protect young talent from premature public scrutiny.