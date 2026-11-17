Mohamed Sellaoui, released early after stealing a £37,000 Patek Philippe, reoffended days after deportation warning. Inner London Crown Court sentencing follows new theft at Paddington Station.

Algeria n asylum seeker Mohamed Sellaoui has been ordered to return to court in December after being convicted of theft at Paddington train station, just seven months after his early release from prison. The nineteen-year-old was previously sentenced for stealing a £37,000 Patek Philippe watch in February 2024 but was freed early due to pending deportation proceedings. He resumed criminal activity within months, targeting a holidaymaker at Paddington on September 17. Recorder Samantha Presland adjourned sentencing until December 3 to allow time for legal representation. She warned that a new sentence exceeding one year could significantly complicate his ongoing asylum claim.

Mechanism of Early Release and Reoffending

Sellaoui's initial incarceration stemmed from a brazen daylight robbery in Mayfair, where he and an accomplice stole a luxury timepiece from Jiangfeng Ni. Although he received a twenty-one-month prison term, the court system released him early in April 2025 because he was subject to a deportation order. This administrative decision removed him from the penal system before his original sentence concluded. Upon his release, authorities issued a clear warning that he faced removal from the United Kingdom. Despite this explicit threat of expulsion, he did not abandon his criminal pattern. Instead, he utilized the seven-month window post-release to commit another series of thefts, demonstrating a continued disregard for both the law and the immigration warning.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Recorder Samantha Presland emphasized the gravity of the situation for Sellaoui during his appearance at Inner London Crown Court. She noted that the stakes are extremely high because a custodial sentence of over twelve months triggers automatic immigration consequences. She stated that this would significantly impact his asylum claim, urging him to get his legal affairs sorted. Sellaoui admitted to theft, possession of cocaine, and breaching his early release license conditions. His failure to appear with legal counsel left him in a precarious position before the bench. The court recognized that his lack of representation hindered the immediate resolution of his case. Presland's comments highlighted the tension between criminal justice and immigration enforcement in his specific case.

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Real-World Impact and Victim Testimony

The impact of Sellaoui's crimes extends beyond financial loss, causing profound psychological distress to his victims. Jiangfeng Ni, a chemistry professor at Soochow University, described feeling extremely nervous after the initial assault in Mayfair. He recounted how both attackers pushed him into a corner and prevented him from escaping. One assailant punched him to allow his companion to flee with the watch. Ni stated that his mind went blank during the attack and that the incident permanently altered his feelings about being in London. He now experiences anxiety when strangers approach him in public spaces. These testimonies illustrate the human cost of the thefts attributed to the professional thief.

Criminal Pattern and Court Proceedings

Between the initial watch theft and his current conviction, Sellaoui engaged in a clear pattern of opportunistic crime. In March 2025, CCTV footage captured him stealing a backpack from a City worker at the Albion pub on New Bridge Street. The video showed him standing among customers before swiftly snatching the bag and exiting the premises. Shortly after, he attempted to use a stolen bank card at Finsbury Market to purchase a banana and a drink. The transaction was declined because the card had already been reported as stolen. This sequence of events underscores his rapid reoffending behavior. The Paddington theft involved taking £7,550 worth of valuables, adding to the total financial damage attributed to his actions. He now awaits sentencing in December, where the full extent of his legal consequences will be determined by the judiciary.