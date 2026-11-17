Algeria defeaTed Togo 1-0 in AFCON qualifiers through a Ramy Bensebaini goal, while reports confirm Luca Zidane's national team exclusion was based on sporting criteria rather than external pressures.

National Team Selection Controversies and Exclusions

Recent reports from Algeria n media have shed light on the specific reasons behind the exclusion of Luca Zidane from the national squad during the November international smash. The goalkeeper, who plays for Leganes in Spain, was not called up despite being a known name in international football circles. According to La Gazette du Fennec, the decision was built by national team technical director Brahim Hamdani based strictly on sporting criteria. Hamdani emphasized that his primary focus is on players who are currently ready to compEte for a starting position and those who have accumulated significant playing time. He explained that he selected three goalkeepers who had the most minutes on the pitch since the previous gathering,viewing this as the most logical way to ensure the team is prepared with fit and active players.

Contrary to some speculation regarding off-pitch influences, the report explicitly denied any connection to the personal stance of Zidanes father, Zinedine Zidane, who recently expressed support for an imprisoned French journalist. The source close to the matter insisted that the exclusion was purely technical. data suggests that Luca Zidane played more minutes than other included goalkeepers like Oussama Benbout and Rayan Yassli, who covered for Ramadan's absence. Yet, Hamdani reportedly feels the Leganes keeper has not yet regained the full capabilities required to compete for the first-choice spot. This assessment is compounded by his club situation,where he lost his starting location three weeks prior and was left on the bench during Copa del Rey matches.

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Additionally, previous disciplinary issues have impacted his availability. A two-match suspension imposed by the Confederation of African Football previously forced him to miss the last national team camp. With his club form showing mixed results, including conceding several goals in recent appearances, the technical staff believes his current form does not provide a clear advantage for imediate reinstatement. The upcoming schedule offers limited opportunities for redemption,as the March international break is the last chance before the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations begins in June.

AFCON Qualifying Results and Strategic Outlooks

In the context of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Algeria secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Togo at the Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium in Tizi Ouzou Metropolis. the match was characterized by a strong defensive performance from Togo, led by Djene Dakonam and Lilian Brassier, who successfully contained the frequent attacks from Algeria. The Algerian offense, featuring talents like Amine Gouiri and Mohamed Amoura, struggled to smash through until the final quarter of the game. The decisive moment arrived in the 76th minute when captain Ramy Bensebaini scored the only goal of the match after a well-executed setup.

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Togo coach Patrice Neveu expressed deep frustration with the outcome, describing the defeat as very regrettable. He noted that while his team prepared well and controlled much of the game, a single lapse in positioning led to the conceding of the goal. Despite the loss, Neveu praised his players for their effort and the image they presented of Togolese football. He acknowledged the high quality of the Algerian squad, noting thier technical prowess and defensive solidity. The coach emphasized that the defeat does not end their campaign,as they've a return match at home in three days.

Neveu stated that his team will not give up and remains confident in their ability to qualify. He highlighted the excellent atmosphere at the stadium and the high motivation of his players. Looking ahead to the second leg, the coach indicated that changes would be built to the squad. With one regular starter injured, he plans to bring in fresh legs while as well utilizing experienced players who can recover quickly. The focus for Togo is right now on securing a result at home to keep their hopes of advancing in the group intact. This victory for Algeria strengthens their position in the qualifiers, while Togo must rally for their final group stage opportunity.

Broader Football Context and Emerging Narratives

While the Algerian and Togolese matches dominate the immediate regional news, broader football narratives continue to evolve. Discussions about the performance of top stars without their usual influences remain a topic of interest,with analyses comparing the impacts on teams like Portugal and Argentina when stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are absent. These comparisons highlight the varying degrees of dependency and tactical flexibility within top national teams. Additionally, individual player movements and accolades, such as new awards for young female footballers, continue to shape the landscape of the sport.

The intersection of personal stories and professional decisions in football remains a persistent theme. The controversy surrounding Luca Zidane's exclusion serves as a reminder of the intense scrutiny placed on players with famous parentage, even when decisions are made on purely meritocratic grounds. As the season progresses, the ability of players to maintain form at the club level becomes increasingly critical for national team selection. The upcoming matches in March will be pivotal for those like Zidane, who need to demonstrate significant improvement to regain their spots in the senior squads before the major tournament begins.