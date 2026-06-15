The new dark color may be exacerbating the pool’s algae problem, an expert says.

The Trump administration’s renovations of the Reflecting Pool on DC’s National Mall held up for about a week. Construction crews spent weeks painting the more-than-2,000-foot-long pool “American Flag Blue” at Donald Trump’s request, ahead of the country’s 250th birthday.

Although the shallow Reflecting Pool has long been plagued by algae growth, a pool renovation expert toldcleaning out clumps of algae“We are removing the algae, and the nanobubblers will maintain the pool and keep it algae free. President Donald J. Trump is an expert builder who has fixed the Reflecting Pool for good unlike the failed and extremely costly attempt by Obama and Biden,” Martin said in a statement to CNN.

The algae growth follows renovations that Trump initially said would cost $1.5 to $2 million, but wound up totaling over $14 million, according to contract, a Canadian swimming pool specialist who goes by “Swimming Pool Steve,” said the darker blue of the renovated pool may worsen the pool’s existing algae problem absent other mitigation efforts, because the darker color will absorb more sunlight and increase the water temperature, making the pool ripe for more algae blooms.

“If we change nothing else except the color, and we go from a lighter color to a darker color, absolutely you’re going to have more prolific algae growth,” Goodale said. “It’s a foregone conclusion. ” Goodale said a more “robust, capable” filtration system would help with the algae growth, and the pool simply needs more ozone to combat the increased plant growth.

He said it is common for algae growth to occur when pools are newly renovated because refilling the pool creates shallow “stagnant water” where algae is ripe to grow. He said residual algae in the pipes is not likely the cause of the current growth.

“I don’t think that it’s residual or anything like that,” Goodale said. “There probably was contamination of pipes and things like that, but that algae was coming back whether those pipes were spotless clean or not. ”in 2012 when President Barack Obama’s administration installed an ozone filtration system meant to combat algae growth.

That $34 million renovation also resulted in subsequent algae growth, which caused the National Park Service to A Name Change Won’t Solve the Kennedy Center’s Problems, Washington Post Deletes Articles by Guy Who Wrote for Richard Spencer Publication, Reflecting Pool Is Green AgainSee What the National Mall’s Global War on Terrorism Memorial Will Look Like A Name Change Won’t Solve the Kennedy Center’s Problems, Washington Post Deletes Articles by Guy Who Wrote for Richard Spencer Publication, Reflecting Pool Is Green AgainGeorge Washington’s Mount Vernon Unveils New Education CenterTrump Threatens Another DC Takeover, Someone Etched “86 47” on the Mall, and the Kennedy Center Makes Last-Minute Bid to Keep Trump’s Name on the Wall





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