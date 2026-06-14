Alfredo sauce recall spans 41 states in FDA’s most serious classification

A recall on alfredo sauce sold across much of the United States was placed in the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) most serious classification.

The Coffee Connexion, Inc., recalled 913 cases of its alfredo sauce over fears of possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA put the recall as a Class I category, indicating there is a reasonable probability that someone could experience serious health consequences.on alfredo sauce sold across much of the United States was placed in the Food and Drug Administration’s most serious classification.multiple batches of its 3 lb. 7 oz. packages of alfredo sauce over fears of potential Salmonella contamination in its dry milk powder ingredient.

In all, the recall covers 913 cases of the sauce and is split among multiple batches with Best By: dates spanning January 12, 2028, through April 20, 2028, the statement indicated. Those batches were distributed across 41 states.

The company, which is based in Lebanon, Tennessee, initiated its recall on May 6 and it was classified by the FDA on June 4, according to the agency’s website.as a bacteria that infect an estimated 1.35 million people in the United States every year. The agency notes that most of the infections come from food.

Salmonella can be particularly dangerous for children under five and adults 65 and older, as well as those over 50 with underlying health conditions and people with weakened immune systems. The FDA listed the states affected by the recall as Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Batch: 047290 through 047296, Lot: 0476, Best By: 02/16/2028Information for this article was taken from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This story was reported from Orlando.





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