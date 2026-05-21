Alfie Watts to drive a tuk-tuk from London to Norway to raise £100,000 for YoungMinds

Alfie Watts, the winner of Race Across The World, will take on a new travel challenge as he aims to raise £100,000 for YoungMinds, a mental health charity. The journey starts on May 24, traversing 12 different countries over 30 days and covering an additional 700 miles compared to the most direct route.

Alfie Watts is set to embark on his next travel adventure as he will be driving a tuk-tuk from London to Norway to raise £100,000 for YoungMinds, a mental health charity .

The journey starts on May 24 and will see Alfie travel through 12 different countries across 30 days. He has spent the last 18 months planning the trip and admits that this challenge is a lot harder than the much-loved BBC show, Race Across The World, as everything falls on his head. He believes it's an investment and hopes to raise awareness about the ever-present issues around mental health that young people face everyday.

Major expenses include a cameraman, follow car, and editor back home, as insuring the tuk-tuk has proved difficult





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alfie Watts Tuk-Tuk Mental Health Charity Youngminds Drive From London To Norway Daily Journey Raising Awareness Expensive Challenge Planning The Journey Cash Expenses Insurance Issues

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria Beckham open to selling fashion business worth £100 millionVictoria Beckham has revealed she is open to selling her fashion business worth £100 million, after her 20-year journey to be taken seriously as a designer. The Spice Girls star's business was reported to have debts of £53.9 million in 2022, but profitability was just around the corner following her sold-out collection.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham open to selling fashion business worth £100 millionVictoria Beckham has revealed she is open to selling her fashion business worth £100 million, after her 20-year journey to be taken seriously as a designer. The Spice Girls star's business was reported to have debts of £53.9 million in 2022, but profitability was just around the corner following her sold-out collection.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham open to selling fashion business worth £100 millionVictoria Beckham has revealed she is open to selling her fashion business worth £100 million, after her 20-year journey to be taken seriously as a designer. The Spice Girls star's business was reported to have debts of £53.9 million in 2022, but profitability was just around the corner following her sold-out collection.

Read more »

Metro A Line train and 3 vehicles collide at Watts intersection, leaving 2 injuredA crash involving a Metro light-rail train and three vehicles in Watts left two people injured, authorities said.

Read more »