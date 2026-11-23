Alfie Smith receives six and a half years for brutal Stourton attacks on Paul Laveurt and John Hoban. Details on the Leeds sentence and ongoing police investigations follow.

Alfie Smith, a 20-year-old offender with no fixed abode, has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for a violent ambush on two elderly cyclists in Leeds. The attack occurred on August 19 along the Stourton canal towpath in broad daylight, leaving one victim with severe physical injuries and profound psychological trauma.

Details of the Stourton Towpath Ambush

The incident unfolded shortly after 1pm on August 19 when Paul Laveurt, aged 68, and John Hoban, aged 74, were riding with a cycling club. Smith blocked the path and attempted to stop Mr. Hoban, while his unnamed accomplice pushed Mr. Laveurt to the ground. This sudden aggression resulted in a broken kneecap and cracked ribs for the 68-year-old cyclist.

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While Mr. Laveurt was incapacitated, Mr. Hoban dismounted his bicycle to offer assistance. Smith kicked and punched Mr. Hoban during the subsequent attempted robbery. The attackers fled the scene on Mr. Hoban's bicycle, having also stolen his wallet, a black saddle pack containing tools, and a Hammerhead Caroo sat-nav device. The entire event was captured on camera mounted on Mr. Laveurt's bike.

Victim Impact Statements and Trauma

Paul Laveurt provided a harrowing victim impact statement read in court, describing the physical and psychological toll of the assault. He stated that the injuries have been severe, slow, and profoundly painful, drastically impacting his independence and quality of life at age 68. The attack has induced a lingering anxiety regarding his safety, making him fearful of riding his bike again.

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John Hoban also shared how the incident has diminished his daily life and social connections. He explained that he no longer enjoys the countryside banter that once kept him fit and connected with friends. Instead, he constantly looks ahead for suspicious young men, a vigilance that has taken the fun out of off-road cycling and reduced how often he goes out.

Criminal History and Extended Sentencing

Alfie Smith was not sentenced solely for the August 19 attack but for a pattern of criminal behavior. He was also sentenced earlier this month for an attempted robbery on the same Stourton canal towpath on August 10. In that incident, Smith, accompanied by two others on e-bikes, threatened a 53-year-old victim and stole his e-bike after blocking the path.

Furthermore, forensic evidence linked Smith to two burglaries at Whitehall, Leeds, on February 3 and March 17. During these offenses, a bike was stolen from a secure car park in the first instance, and a bike along with its lock was damaged in the second. The combined charges of attempted robbery, two robberies, and two burglaries resulted in the six and a half year custodial sentence.

Police Response and Community Safety Measures

PC Mo Sheikh of West Yorkshire Police highlighted the real human impact of Smith's opportunistic thefts. He noted that Smith was positively identified by victims in both the August incidents and was forensically linked to the burglaries. The police emphasized that these offenses were not committed alone, and investigations continue to bring other involved parties to justice.

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In response to the community concern, West Yorkshire Police confirmed they will continue to act on public information and carry out patrols in hotspot areas. This strategy includes the use of off-road motorbikes to monitor the canal towpaths. The conviction aims to provide reassurance to the wider community that law enforcement is actively addressing the threat to leisure activities in Leeds.