Alexis Ohanian Defends Serena Williams Amid Criticism for Super Bowl Halftime Show Dance

Serena Williams' surprise appearance in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show has sparked mixed reactions, with some criticizing her dance moves. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to X to defend Williams, pointing out that she faced similar criticism for the same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago. He emphasized that the controversy transcends the music itself.

Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, is defending his wife against criticism for her surprise cameo in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. Ohanian took to X on Monday, February 10, to address media pundit Jason Whitlock, who slammed Williams for dancing at the event, calling her performance 'akin to cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church.' Whitlock stated that Williams 'deserved to be criticized and she should've immediately apologized.

' Ohanian countered by pointing out that Williams faced similar criticism for the same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago, emphasizing that the controversy extends beyond the music itself.He shared a clip of Samuel L. Jackson, who emceed the halftime show as 'Uncle Sam,' scolding Lamar and his dancers for being 'too loud, too reckless — too ghetto!' Williams' performance, which involved crip walking during Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us,' sparked a mixed reaction. While some fans loved to see her enjoying the moment, others, like Stephen A. Smith, expressed disapproval, comparing it to a wife 'trolling her ex.'Williams' appearance at the Super Bowl fueled the ongoing feud between Lamar and Drake. Williams and Drake were rumored to have dated in the early 2010s, although neither confirmed the relationship. Lamar's 'Not Like Us' features a line where he warns his rival not to 'speak on Serena.' Williams acknowledged the song's existence while hosting the ESPY Awards in July 2024, jokingly stating that she's learned 'not to pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,' as he'd make her entire hometown dislike her. Ohanian, meanwhile, continues to be a vocal supporter of his wife, calling the halftime show 'pretty fantastic' and highlighting Williams' performance as the 'highlight of the Super Bowl.





