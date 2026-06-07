Alexis Bledel Makes Rare Public Appearance at Tribeca Film Festival

Actress Alexis Bledel, known for her roles in Gilmore Girls and The Handmaid's Tale, made a rare public appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote her new movie. The 44-year-old star looked elegant on the red carpet, marking one of her first public outings since taking a step back from acting a few years ago.

Actress Alexis Bledel , 44, made a striking appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 6, promoting her latest movie. She walked the red carpet at New York City's Village East Cinema, looking elegant in a golden top with a cutout collar and bow, paired with a knee-length black skirt and matching pumps.

This public outing marked one of Bledel's rare appearances since she took a step back from acting a few years ago. Before this, her last major public event was at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2025, where she reunited with her Gilmore Girls co-star Lauren Graham for the first time in eight years. Bledel's upcoming role in a horror-comedy film has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see her back on screen.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bledel reflected on her time on The Handmaid's Tale and her decision to step back from acting. She revealed that she was offered the role in the dystopian series prior to her hiatus, which she accepted despite the challenging nature of the material





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alexis Bledel Tribeca Film Festival Gilmore Girls The Handmaid's Tale Acting Hiatus

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Madonna Premieres Surrealistic, NSFW 'Confessions II' Short Film at Tribeca: 'It's About Connection'Madonna premiered her 'Confessions II' short film at the Tribeca Film Festival and talked about her upcoming album.

Read more »

Pearl Jam bassist Ament highlights skateboarding's impact in Indigenous communities in Tribeca filmPearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has been passionate about skateboarding since his teenage years in Montana.

Read more »

Pearl Jam bassist Ament highlights skateboarding's impact in Indigenous communities in Tribeca filmPearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has been passionate about skateboarding since his teenage years in Montana.

Read more »

Pearl Jam bassist Ament highlights skateboarding's impact in Indigenous communities in Tribeca filmPearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has been passionate about skateboarding since his teenage years in Montana.

Read more »