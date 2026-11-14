Alexandru Solomon Documentary on 2025 Romania Elections to Screen at IDFA

Director Alexandru Solomon's new documentary exploring the 2025 Romanian presidential election, Russian interference, and societal radicalization has been selected for the IDFA competition lineup, co-produced with While We're Here and backed by the European Film Academy.

’s 2025 presidential election in which moderate independent Nicușor Dan faced off against far-right forces, including Trump-aligned street fighter George Simion and ultranationalist Călin Georgescu.

Solomon delves into the machinery of power, disinformation, and the rapid radicalization of a society under pressure, as Russian interference allegations, institutional breakdowns, and the unleashing of fascist energy left Romania’s democracy exposed. IDFA Artistic Director Isabel Arrate Fernandez On Festival's Competition Lineups, "Huge" Interest In Elizabeth Holmes Doc, And AI In Documentaries, headed by Ada Solomon, current Chair of the European Film Academy Board, in co-production with Belgium’s While We’re Here .

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“Following the particular case of the Romanian elections, the film is talking about very serious matters but using an approach that we wanted vivid, unconventional and entertaining at the same time,” said Alexandru Solomon and Ada Solomon in a joint statement. “We are super excited to team up with Cinephil and we are confident that we have the right partners for the international journey of the film. ” Alexandru Solomon is one of Romania’s top documentarians.

After starting out as a cinematographer for fiction films in the 990s and collaborating with other artists on experimental works, he shifted his focus to documentaries. premiered in Karlovy Vary IFF and was screened in IDFA, Valladolid and ZagrebDox, among others. Alongside making documentaries, Soloman also teaches at University of Arts – UNArte, Bucharest, and is the president of One World Romania Association in charge of the homonym film festival, the only human rights dedicated film festival in Romania.

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“Few directors have mapped the fault lines of contemporary Romania with the consistency, courage, and cinematic intelligence of Alexandru Solomon. We’re honored to be collaborating with him and his team to bringto audiences,” said Shoshi Korman and Suzanne Nodale, co-Managing Directors of Cinephil.

“As so many countries are facing the same challenges and upcoming elections around the world, the film acts as a cautionary tale of the fragility of our democracies in an ever more connected world. ” Further partners include the Centrul Național al Cinematografiei , Flemish public broadcaster VRT, Romanian public broadcaster TVR, and Avanpost Media. Johnny Depp Holiday Pic ‘Ebenezer’ Opening To Spirited $20M+ U.S.