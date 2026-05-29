Alexandre Grimaldi Plans to Modernize Monaco; Celine Dion's Fashion Comeback and Other Celebrity News

Prince Albert II's son Alexandre Grimaldi aims to transform Monaco into a cultural hub, Celine Dion prepares a dramatic stage return, Bridgerton star Sabrina Bartlett brings her fiancé to her hen party, Dame Elaine Paige discusses ageism, and a Princess Diana letter emerges.

Monaco's future may not be in the hands of its official heirs alone. Alexandre Grimaldi , the 22-year-old son of Prince Albert II from a previous relationship, is stepping out of the shadows to modernize the principality.

With a business management degree from London and the blessing of his father, Alexandre has founded a company aimed at transforming Monaco into a leading cultural hub.

'My role is to keep Monaco culturally relevant,' he stated at the Kilian Paris scented party at the Carlton Beach Club in Cannes. Despite his royal lineage, Alexandre has always focused on business rather than the spotlight. He acknowledged that his father, who confirmed paternity before his 2005 enthronement, supports his ventures.

Alexandre's mother, Nicole Coste, a former flight attendant from Togo, has had a strained relationship with Princess Charlene, especially after claims that Alexandre was housed in the palace staff wing before Charlene's lavish wedding in 2011. Alexandre has expressed frustration at being labeled illegitimate, noting that his parents were not married to others at his birth.

Meanwhile, Celine Dion's return to the stage is shaping up to be a fashion spectacle. The Canadian singer, who has been sidelined since 2022 due to a rare neurological disorder, will embark on a ten-date residency later this year. Her stylist, Law Roach, is crafting stage looks that convey triumph and drama.

'Celine in a full couture cape situation, in something that moves when she hits those notes,' Roach shared during a recent event in Cannes. He views the wardrobe as armor that tells her story. In lighter celebrity news, Bridgerton star Sabrina Bartlett broke tradition by bringing her fiancé to her hen party in London. The actress, who played Lord Bridgerton's secret lover, shared a cuddly photo with Australian strategist Lachie Stewart.

West End legend Dame Elaine Paige, reflecting on her 60-year career, lamented the industry's bias against older women.

'We don't want to see old women on telly or in films. We want to see beauty,' she said on a podcast, adding that men seem to age more gracefully in the industry. A personal note from history: Princess Diana wrote a heartfelt letter to BBC presenter Michael Barratt a week after her infamous Panorama interview, thanking him for his support. The two-page note, estimated to fetch up to £4,000 at auction, highlights her unawareness of Martin Bashir's deceptive tactics.

Finally, as Sir Sam Mendes prepares his Beatles biopics, comedian Ben Elton offered a glimpse into George Harrison's life. The late musician, who died in 2001, remains an enigmatic figure in pop culture





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