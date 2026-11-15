Country Life editor Alexandra Shulman questions the impact of identity labels on youth while highlighting Prince William's successful guest editorship of Country Life magazine.

Senior journalist Alexandra Shulman has raised concerns regarding the proliferation of identity labels among children, citing the example of a young girl chanting 'I'm binary' in a school playground. Shulman, the editor of Country Life magazine, argues that this trend reflects a broader societal shift where youth feel compelled to categorize themselves to fit into social tribes. The observation highlights a growing anxiety about how modern identity politics impacts the formative years of adolescence.

Children and Identity Labels

The incident involving the child singing about being binary serves as the primary catalyst for Shulman's commentary on the pressures faced by younger generations. She notes that while the desire for community belonging is a natural part of growing up, the current emphasis on specific categories like gender or neurodivergence creates unnecessary burdens. In the past, subcultures such as Teddy Boys or Mods offered social identity, but today, labels like ADHD are applied even more broadly to teenagers struggling with standard developmental changes.

Also read Jessica Chastain Stars in Heartland on Netflix as Unlikable Country Star

Shulman shares a personal anecdote about a highly intelligent girl diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). While acknowledging the potential benefits of medication and diagnosis, she questions the utility of designating oneself as a 'sufferer' when many behavioral issues may simply stem from normal bodily changes associated with aging. The writer suggests that labeling every struggle can obscure the natural challenges of growing up.

The Futility of Data Metrics

Beyond social labels, Shulman also critiques the obsession with quantitative metrics, specifically through her experience at the gym. She describes stepping on scales that measure Body Mass Index (BMI) and body fat composition with zero change, despite feeling physically different. Her personal trainer reassures her that such instruments are often inaccurate and do not reflect actual health improvements, such as fat loss.

Advertisement

This skepticism toward data parallels her broader critique of how society seeks to measure and define human worth through rigid categories. Whether it is digital scales or social labels, the pursuit of precise definition often fails to capture the nuanced reality of individual progress and identity. The frustration expressed by both Shulman and her trainer underscores a disconnect between technical metrics and lived experience.

Christmas Advertising Critique

Shulman extends her critical eye to the festive season, expressing strong disdain for recent major retail Christmas advertisements. She specifically critiques John Lewis for featuring Dame Kristin Scott Thomas in a narrative that she finds depressing, symbolizing wrongs in consumer culture rather than joy. The soundtrack choice of The Rolling Stones' 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' is described as a song that has been tarnished by its association with the ad.

Other campaigns faced similar scrutiny, including Marks & Spencer's featuring James Norton as a beardless Santa, which Shulman found awkward, and Waitrose's starring Keira Knightley. The Waitrose script, which implies that Beef Wellington is the key to a woman's heart, was deemed nonsensical by the editor. These examples illustrate a shift in holiday marketing toward narrative complexity that often misses the mark with consumers.

Royal Guest Editorship Success

In contrast to the holiday ads, Shulman praises Prince William's guest editorship of Country Life magazine. Handing over publication control to a celebrity is risky, as it can become an ego trip or alienate the core readership. However, William avoided these pitfalls by focusing on content that resonates with the magazine's established audience. The issue features standard fare such as reminiscences of the Highgrove gardens and an interview between the Princess of Wales and nature writer Robert Macfarlane.

Advertisement

The success of the issue is evidenced by massive ad sales, validating the editorial choices made under the Prince's direction. The inclusion of a recipe for chocolate biscuit cake and a portfolio of rural heroes maintained the traditional tone of the publication. By leaving the property pages in place, the magazine ensured that luxury real estate listings, such as a £10,950,000 mansion in Oxshott, Surrey, remained a staple for its affluent readers.

Conclusion on Modern Identity

Shulman's collection of observations weaves together themes of identity, measurement, and tradition. From the playground chants of children to the metrics of fitness trackers and the narratives of holiday ads, there is a consistent thread of skepticism toward modern attempts to define and categorize human experience. The praise for Prince William's conservative editorial approach suggests a preference for stability and tradition over the fluid, label-heavy definitions prevalent in contemporary culture.