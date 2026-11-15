Alexandra Shulman Criticizes Identity Labels and Modern Consumerism

Former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman argues that modern identity politics, from gender labels to ADHD diagnoses, imposes unnecessary constraints on children and adults alike.

Former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman has published a poignant reflection on the societal pressure for children to adopt rigid identity labels, arguing that this trend is increasingly burdensome for young people. She observes a cultural shift where playgrounds and schools prioritize categorization over natural development, citing a recent incident involving a young girl misusing the term "binary" as a playful but misguided self-definition.

The Burden of Modern Labels on Children

Shulman recounts witnessing a small girl singing "I'm binary" while bouncing down the street with her grandmother, clearly pleased with herself despite likely misunderstanding the complex meaning of the word. This anecdote serves as a metaphor for her broader concern: that in our current climate of identity politics, children are compelled to fit into predefined boxes rather than simply existing as individuals. The desire for tribal belonging has always been part of growing up, with historical subcultures like the Teddy Boys and Mods offering community through style, but Shulman finds the modern fixation on gender and medical labels troubling.

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She illustrates this point with her recent experience with a highly intelligent teenage girl diagnosed with ADHD. While acknowledging that medication may help manage certain symptoms, Shulman questions the utility of designating oneself as a sufferer at such a young age. She suggests that many of the teenager's worries stem simply from the natural biological changes of adolescence, yet these are being bundled under the diagnostic umbrella. The increasing reliance on labels, she argues, does not necessarily help young people understand who they are.

Skepticism Toward Biometric Technology

Turning her critical eye to personal health monitoring, Shulman expresses frustration with the limitations of modern biometric scales at her gym. Despite stepping on these devices monthly to measure BMI and body fat composition, the readings show zero change even when she feels she has lost fat. Her personal trainer insists that the instruments are not always accurate, yet he continues to use them, highlighting a collective irrationality in trusting data over physical sensation and subjective well-being.

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This disconnect leads to a candid discussion about health and fitness that moves away from the scales entirely. Shulman and her trainer discuss practical matters like chicken and rice recipes, suggesting that real progress is often invisible to technology. The anecdote underscores a broader theme in her writing: the human tendency to seek external validation through metrics, categories, and labels, even when these tools fail to capture the nuanced reality of individual experience.

Critique of Holiday Consumerism

Shulman also directs her attention to the commercialization of the holiday season, describing recent Christmas advertisements from major retailers as ghastly and disingenuous. She singles out the John Lewis campaign, which features Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as a grandmother dealing with ill-mannered grandchildren, as a depressing tale that symbolizes the wrongs of festive consumerism. The ad, set to the Rolling Stones song "You Can't Always Get What You Want," has tarnished the song's meaning for her, as it was a key track at her recent wedding.

Her criticism extends to the Marks and Spencer advert, where James Norton appears embarrassed playing a bearded Santa, and the Waitrose campaign featuring Keira Knightley. She notes that Norton looks unconvincing in a cream turtle neck and questions the script's implication that beef Wellington is the solution to romantic success. However, she finds redemption in the Tesco Christmas offer, praising its heartwarming and funny narrative involving a rescue from a foodless holiday, which captures a genuine festive spirit absent in the more polished campaigns.

Prince William Guest Edits Country Life

In a positive turn, Shulman reviews the latest issue of Country Life, which was guest-edited by Prince William. While handing over a magazine to a famous name carries the risk of an ego trip filled with irrelevant pet projects, the Prince of Wales avoided these pitfalls. The issue features standard fare for its readership, including reminiscences of Highgrove gardens and an interview between his wife, the Princess of Wales, and nature writer Robert Macfarlane.

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The guest editor also included a photographic portfolio of rural heroes and a recipe for his favorite chocolate biscuit cake. Importantly, he left the property pages in the hands of the regular staff, allowing readers to enjoy listings for luxury homes such as a £10,950,000 stonking hilltop mansion in Oxshott, Surrey, complete with garaging for up to 20 cars. This blend of royal interest and traditional editorial content satisfied both the new audience and the magazine's loyal subscriber base.