Alexandra Grant Offers Rare Insight into Long-Term Relationship with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves' partner, visual artist Alexandra Grant, discusses their mutual respect, creative dynamics, and long-term relationship in an interview with People. The couple, who went public in 2019, share their thoughts on their bond and their respective creative spaces.

Keanu Reeves ' partner Alexandra Grant has offered a rare glimpse into their long-term relationship, discussing their dynamic and mutual respect in an interview with People.

The 53-year-old visual artist, who has accompanied the actor to numerous red carpet events, opened up about their bond as she celebrated the launch of her LOVEwine brand. Grant and Reeves, 61, went public with their romance in 2019 after first meeting a decade earlier at a dinner party.

'He's always so appreciative, so he's always cautious with feedback, and I would say the same,' Grant gushed of Reeves while discussing their work. She expressed that both she and Reeves have 'mutual respect' for the work they do and share a 'belief in projects.

' Grant explained that when Reeves is 'in a character,' she has 'so much respect for that understanding that this is the middle to the end of a project. ' She also shared that they respect each other's creative space, noting, 'You want to always be respectful and leave the other person to bake their cake.

' LOVEwine, a wine brand created by Grant, is a collaboration with J Vineyards & Winery, with each bottling featuring a LOVE label made in collaboration with a leading female-identified artist. Grant and Reeves have collaborated on several projects, including his books 'Ode To Happiness' and 'Shadows,' and launched a publishing house called X Artists' Books. In 2019, they went public with their relationship on the red carpet.

Grant previously opened up about the positive reactions she received upon going public with Reeves, stating, 'I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating.

' Reeves has also shared his perspective on their relationship, citing communication and support as the key to their longevity





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