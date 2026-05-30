Alexandra Grant gives rare insight into relationship with Keanu Reeves

“You want to always be respectful and leave the other person to bake their cake,” the artist said in a new interview.

Alexandra Grant shared that she and Keanu Reeves , whom she has been linked to since 2019, support one another in their endeavors.

“He’s always so appreciative, so he’s always cautious, I think, with feedback, and I would say the same,”on Thursday about the actor, 61, visiting her in the studio while working. Alexandra Grant said she and her partner Keanu Reeves support one another in their work endeavors, which makes their relationship work.

The artist added, “He’s always so appreciative, so he’s always cautious, I think, with feedback, and I would say the same. ”The visual artist explained that in a partnership, it works best if you “respect” when your other half needs to “dive deep and have a process that’s maybe quiet or in another collaboration.

”“The last thing I will say that I think we share is just the belief in projects,” she gushed about herself and Reeves, adding that “every project has its own autonomy. ” “So we both are people who do projects, and you know, I’ve lived with John Wick, I’ve lived with Neo,” Grant said, referencing Reeves’s starring roles in the “John Wick” franchise and the “Matrix” movies.

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com / Shutterstock“So we both are people who do projects, and you know, I’ve lived with John Wick, I’ve lived with Neo,” the visual artist explained, referencing the actor’s roles “John Wick” and “The Matrix. ”“When he’s in a character, for example, I have so much respect for that understanding that this is the middle to the end of a project, right?

And I think the same goes for painting,” she detailed.in 2019 while on the red carpet for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. After going public, an insider told People, “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life. ” Grant shared that she has “so much respect” for Reeves when he is in character.

Getty Images“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November,” she admitted to Vogue in 2020, “and that’s fascinating, but the question I’ve been asking in all of this is, ‘What is the opportunity for good? ’”“He’s such an inspiration to me,” she told People in 2023.

“He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard. ” In 2023, Grant gushed over her other half, saying, “He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative, he’s so kind.

He works so hard. ”Two years later, Grant shut down marriage rumors, teasing, “I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. ” with an instagram photo of herself and Reeves kissing in Arizona.

“I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding,” she joked. “Except we didn’t get married. ” “Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! ” Grant continued.

“So, here’s a bit of real happiness! ” Alexandra Grant said she and her partner Keanu Reeves support one another in their work endeavors, which makes their relationship work. The artist added,"He's always so appreciative, so he's always cautious, I think, with feedback, and I would say the same.

"Grant revealed that the"key" is"mutual respect. ""So we both are people who do projects, and you know, I've lived with John Wick, I've lived with Neo," the visual artist explained, referencing the actor's roles "John Wick" and "The Matrix. "Grant shared that she has"so much respect" for Reeves when he is in character.

Getty Images In 2023, Grant gushed over her other half, saying, “He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard. ”Two years later, Grant shut down marriage rumors, teasing,"I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. ”





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