Alexandra Daddario discusses her role as Kitty Hershey in the new biopic. She reveals how becoming a mother helped her portray the character's resilience after infertility.

Actress Alexandra Daddario has opened up about the emotional depth she brought to her portrayal of Kitty Hershey in the upcoming biographical film about the famous chocolate mogul. The movie centers on the romantic partnership between Kitty and Milton Hershey, tracing their journey from initial meetings to the establishment of a global confectionery empire. During production, Daddario drew heavily on her own life experiences to authentically depict the heartbreak and strength of her character.

Personal Motherhood Influences Performance

Daddario, who is 40 years old, welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her estranged husband Andrew Form on Halloween 2024. This recent transition into parenthood provided her with a profound personal understanding of Kitty Hershey's struggles within the narrative. The character Kitty is diagnosed with a debilitating illness that renders her unable to conceive, a plot point Daddario found deeply affecting.

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She described the scenario as heartbreaking, noting that knowing she has a son makes the reality of infertility even more poignant. Daddario stated that if she had discovered she could not have children, the emotional impact would be devastating. This personal connection allowed her to imagine the specific pain her character faced without claiming to fully inhabit that exact situation.

Resilience and the Chocolate Empire

In the film, Kitty Hershey responds to her diagnosis with remarkable resilience by channeling her energy into building something significant despite her physical suffering. Daddario praised this aspect of the character, highlighting the strength required to find purpose amid such personal tragedy. The actress viewed Kitty's determination to create something great from her pain as an incredible demonstration of human fortitude.

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The historical couple eventually directed their considerable wealth toward social good by establishing the Milton Hershey School. This private K-12 institution covers all costs for its students, reflecting the compassionate legacy of the founders. Daddario expressed excitement about bringing this inspirational story to audiences, aiming to showcase the true nature of Kitty as a strong and impactful woman.

Production Details and Film Timeline

The biographical drama stars Finn Wittrock as Milton S. Hershey, opposite Daddario. Director Mark Waters led the production, which recently engaged with media outlets like ComingSoon to discuss the project. The film serves as a primary narrative for both lead actors, marking significant career moments as they explore the historical figures who shaped the Hershey brand.

Daddario noted that the Hershey movie was her first feature film project after giving birth to her son. She took her baby to the set in Pittsburgh during filming, where the child even learned to crawl. This experience was distinct from her recent appearance at New York Fashion Week, where she shared that motherhood had been wonderful and brought her joy and peace.

Future Projects and Career Updates

Alongside her work on the Hershey biopic, Daddario continues to expand her presence in television and film. Her supernatural thriller series has recently released a trailer for Season 3, with the show scheduled to return later this year. This upcoming season keeps her active in the genre that has garnered significant attention from viewers.

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The actress remains focused on delivering authentic performances that resonate with modern audiences. By blending her personal journey with professional demands, she aims to highlight the complexities of women's lives both on and off screen. The Hershey story offers a glimpse into her method of using real-life emotions to enrich her character portrayals.