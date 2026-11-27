The new biopic starring Alexandra Daddario has sparked a significant gap between critics and viewers, with high audience scores clashing against low professional ratings and weak box office projections.

The biographical film Hershey , starring Alexandra Daddario as Kitty Hershey, has officially opened in theaters and immediately generated a stark contrast in professional and public opinion. While the production has secured a strong endorsement from general viewers, professional critics have largely dismissed the film for its lack of narrative depth and overly commercial tone.

Critical Rejection and Audience Praise Gap

Alexandra Daddario received overwhelmingly positive feedback from cinema-goers, with the film achieving a remarkable 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on more than 100 verified user reviews. This score represents the highest audience rating for Daddario, surpassing her previous performance in the 2022 feature Wildflower , which held an 89 percent rating, and her earlier work in We Have Always Lived in the Castle , which scored 70 percent.

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In direct opposition to the public response, the film holds a dismal 17 percent score among professional critics. This represents a massive 73-point disparity between viewer appreciation and critical analysis. Reviewers have criticized the biopic for adopting a propaganda-like structure and failing to dramatize the genuine struggles faced by the subject. The narrative approach has been described as too commercial, with detractors arguing that the film overlooks the complex personal dynamics of the Hershey family in favor of a sanitized corporate history.

Commercial Projections and Market Competition

Despite the enthusiastic reception from audiences, Alexandra Daddario and her co-star Finn Wittrock face significant financial headwinds at the box office. The production, which carries an estimated budget between $50 million and $70 million, is projected to gross only between $6 million and $8 million during its debut Thanksgiving weekend. This weak financial forecast suggests that the film will struggle to recoup its substantial production costs through theatrical revenue alone.

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The movie enters a highly competitive marketplace, facing direct opposition from major blockbuster releases. Angel Studios must contend with the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping , the comedy Focker-in-Law , and Disney's Hexed . These competing titles dominate the cultural conversation and audience attention, limiting the box office potential for a niche biographical drama. Industry analysts note that such a large budget relative to expected opening weekend returns is a risky indicator for long-term theatrical success.

Streaming Strategy and Future Projects

Industry observers suggest that the film's primary avenue for success lies in digital streaming rather than theatrical distribution. Positive word-of-mouth from the 90 percent of audiences who enjoy the film could drive significant viewership once the movie transitions to a streaming platform. However, Angel Studios has not yet announced a specific date for when the film will become available for online viewing. The company appears to be testing the waters of theatrical engagement before moving the title to its digital ecosystem.

Beyond the current box office challenges, Alexandra Daddario has a robust slate of upcoming projects scheduled for the near future. She is set to return to her role as Rowan in the third season of Mayfair Witches , which is scheduled to premiere on December 30. This television role demonstrates her continued relevance in high-profile genre franchises despite the underperformance of Hershey in cinemas.

Production Details and Upcoming Cast

Two additional films starring Alexandra Daddario are currently in post-production and await release. The thriller Inground and the horror project American Fever Dream are both nearing completion. These projects feature strong supporting casts, including Alan Ruck , Richard Kind , David Costabile , and Helene Yorke . The story for these films was penned by Sharon Paul and Timothy Michael Hayes , who aim to deliver more dramatic intensity than was present in the recent biopic.

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The production of the Hershey biopic involved significant oversight from the Hershey entity itself. Company representatives and partners reviewed scripts and consulted on the portrayal of Milton and Kitty Hershey to ensure key moments reflected their historical spirit. This involvement extended to intellectual property and brand considerations, aiming to shape how audiences experience the narrative. The film is directed by Mark Waters and features a runtime of 110 minutes. As of the current release window, the movie remains in theaters across the United States.