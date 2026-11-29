Alexandra Daddario discussEs how becoming a mother deepened her emotional connection to her role as Catherine Hershey in the new biographical drama.

Alexandra Daddario has revealed how becoming a mother in late October two thousand twenty four profoundly transformed her approach to the biographical drama Hershey. The forty year old actress gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Andrew Form just three months before beginning principal photography on the film. This personal milestone provided Daddario with an intimate understanding of the emotional stakes involved in portraying Catherine Kitty Hershey. She utilized her own recent experiences as a parent to access the profound grief and longing central to her character's storyline. The intersection of her real life joy as a new mom and her character's tragic infertility created a powerful creative tension on set. This deep empathy allowed Daddario to deliver a nuanced performance that resonates with audiences exploring the complexities of female resilience.

The film centers on the complex relationship between Kitty Hershey and her husband Milton as they navigate their lives and build a global chocolate empire. A pivotal element of the narrative involves Catherine receiving a devastating diagnosis of a debilitating illness that renders her unable to conceive. Daddario described this plot point as incredibly heartbreaking, emphasizing the sheer devastation such news would bring to any woman. However, the story highlights Kitty's remarkable strength in the face of this adversity. Instead of succumbing to despair, the character channels her energy into creating something meaningful and lasting. Daddario praised this aspect of Kitty's personality, noting that the decision to build something great despite personal suffering demonstrates immense courage.

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The actress explicitly connected her own life to the historical figure's journey, stating that the idea of learning one cannot have children and then deciding to build something great is an incredible sign of resilience. She explained that while she could not exactly put herself in Kitty's position, her experience as a mother allowed her to imagine the weight of such loss. This duality of pain and purpose forms the emotional core of the film and showcases the complexity of the historical figure. Daddario found it inspiring to portray a woman who could transform personal tragedy into a legacy that would benefit future generations. Her performance underscores the human capacity for transformation even in the face of profound personal loss.

The resilience displayed by Kitty Hershey in the film has a direct parallel in real life history. After facing the inability to have children, the couple directed their resources and passion toward philanthropy. They established the Milton Hershey School, a private educational institution for K through twelve grade students. This school covers all costs for its attendees, ensuring that children from disadvantaged backgrounds have access to quality education and care. Daddario expressed admiration for Kitty's ability to turn her personal loss into a gift for society. She viewed this historical fact as a testament to Kitty's inspirational nature and a key reason why her story deserves to be told.

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Daddario's experience filming Hershey was unique since it marked her return to work shortly after giving birth. She mentioned bringing her baby to the set in Pittsburgh where he spent time learning to crawl. This integration of her fresh role as a mother into her professional life added another layer of reality to her performance. She described her time with her son as bringing joy and peace to her existence. Although she has since spoken about the wonders of motherhood, she acknowledged the emotional difficulty of imagining the inability to have children. The contrast between her current happiness as a parent and her character's barrenness created a powerful creative dynamic.

The actress stated that her son has brought so much joy and peace into her life, making the portrayal of childlessness particularly challenging yet rewarding. Her method of drawing from personal emotion has allowed her to deliver a performance that feels authentic and poignant. The film's release coincides with a period where she is balancing her career with her family responsibilities. This illustrates the modern challenges faced by working parents in the entertainment industry. By showcasing Kitty's charitable endeavors, the film honors both the romantic relationship between the couple and their significant contribution to social welfare. Daddario felt that highlighting this side of Kitty's life was essential to providing a complete picture of her character.