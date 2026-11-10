Alexandra Daddario Cast as Jeanne Trantel in The Long Island Bank Robber

Alexandra Daddario joins Taylor Kitsch and Christopher Walken in The Long Island Bank Robber, a true-crime thriller based on Stephen Trantel's real-life bank heists.

Actress Alexandra Daddario has officially been cast in a leading role in the upcoming crime thriller The Long Island Bank Robber. She will portray Jeanne Trantel, the wife of Stephen Trantel, a former Wall Street commodities trader who turns to a life of crime. The film is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to begin filming this month in New Jersey.

Project Details and Core Cast

The movie is based on the true story of Stephen Trantel, who became one of Long Island's most prolific bank robbers after being fired from his job. Daddario's character, Jeanne, is depicted as growing increasingly suspicious of her husband while longing for a different kind of life. Taylor Kitsch, known for his roles in The Terminal List, plays Stephen Trantel in the lead role. The trio is completed by Christopher Walken, who portrays Stephen's father, a retired police officer living by an unyielding moral code.

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Production Team and Source Material

Matthew Gentile directs the project and co-wrote the screenplay with Bianca Vera. The story is adapted from the non-fiction book 'Til Heist Does Us Apart, written by Jeanne Callahan and Michael Harvey. The book explores the real-life events of Trantel's criminal activities in greater depth. The production has already secured worldwide sales rights, which were acquired by VanEast Pictures before the movie launches the project for buyers at the upcoming American Film Market.

Stakeholder Perspectives on the Thriller

Director Matthew Gentile described the project as a true story he learned about during his youth in New York City. He noted that while it is a propulsive heist film, it also tackles complex themes of grief, survival, and marriage. Danielle Gasher, the founder and CEO of VanEast Pictures and a producer of the film, called the package a rare find with a gripping true-crime script and a talented director. Gasher expressed excitement about getting the film in front of buyers.

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Genre Comparisons and Industry Context

The narrative structure of The Long Island Bank Robber is reminiscent of the series Breaking Bad. It follows a previously ordinary man who finds success in a secret life of crime while his discerning wife catches on to his activities. The plot also features a family member with a long history in law enforcement, similar to the dynamic between Walter White, Skyler White, and Hank Schrader in the acclaimed drama. This parallel highlights the complex family tensions that drive the story forward.

Director Credentials and Executive Producers

Gentile is well-versed in the true-crime thriller genre, having directed his 2022 debut film American Murderer. That movie received a 74% score from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and featured a cast including Tom Pelphrey, Ryan Phillippe, Idina Menzel, and Jacki Weaver. Patricia DiCerto has joined the team as the casting director, bringing experience from films like Blue Jasmine and Midnight in Paris. Taylor Kitsch serves as an executive producer alongside Andres Budnik, Liam Scholey, Raymond Kimsey, Matt Allen, Dan Reardon, Kyle Fox, Alan B. Bursteen, and Dawn Bursteen.