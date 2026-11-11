Alexandra Burke Reveals Engagement Surprise and Family Plans at Moulin Rouge Gala

Alexandra Burke stole the spotlight in a black PVC corset minidress at the Moulin Rouge! The Musical 5th birthday gala in London at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Alexandra Burke captivated guests at the Moulin Rouge! The Musical 5th birthday gala in London on Wednesday, leading the style stakes on the red carpet outside the Piccadilly Theatre. The 38-year-old singer arrived looking radiant in a daring black PVC corset minidress that featured a strappy halter neckline and mesh panelled detailing across the midriff.

She completed the bold ensemble with towering stilettos and matching black PVC gloves, styling her brunette hair in loose waves accented by a delicate headband. Burke beamed as she posed for photographers, making her outfit the undeniable centrepiece of the evening's celebrity arrivals.

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Beyond her fashion choices, Burke opened up about her personal life, revealing that her fiancé, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren, made sure to include their young children in his romantic proposal plans. The couple welcomed their first child together in July 2022 and their second in September 2023, though they have kept the names of their offspring private.

Burke explained that although she had tried to drop hints about marriage on television shows like Loose Women months prior, the actual proposal came as a complete surprise. She admitted that her attempts to signal readiness were not noticed at the time, leaving her over the moon when Darren finally asked her to marry him during a candlelit dinner in September 2024.

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Other notable stars graced the red carpet, including Ashley James, who wore a white lace corset minidress accessorized with a cross necklace. Lottie Moss, half-sister to Kate Moss, flashed her white bra under a plunging black blazer paired with ballet pointe shoe heels. Nadiya Bychkova also attended, wearing a sheer lace gown with feather edging and a double-breasted white blazer.

Reality stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Anthea Turner joined the festivities, with the former Love Island star looking loved-up alongside boyfriend Christopher East in an animal print dress. Dan Walker stood out in a vibrant red velvet blazer, while Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour stunned in a pink ruched midi dress.

Burke reflected on the joy of her upcoming nuptials while candidly acknowledging the sadness of missing her mother, Melissa Bell, who tragically passed away in 2017. She described her fiancé as her best friend and expressed excitement about building their future family together amidst the celebratory atmosphere of the milestone gala.