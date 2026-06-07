Alexander Zverev wins 2026 French Open to capture his first Grand Slam title after years of near-misses

Alexander Zverev wins the 2026 French Open, defeating Flavio Cobolli in five sets to capture his first Grand Slam title after years of near-misses.

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Mike Braun: Illinois 'waffled' while we secured Bears stadium dealAfter years of near-misses, collapses, injuries, brutal draws and uncomfortable questions about whether he had the nerve to finish the job on the sport's biggest stage, Zverev finally broke through Sunday at "You can strip the labels. Sascha Zverev is now, and forever, a Grand Slam champion," TNT play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson exclaimed as the German claimed the final point.

Alexander Zverev poses with the Coupe des Mousquetaires Trophy after defeating Flavio Cobolli in the men's singles final at the 2026 French Open. Zverev defeated Flavio Cobolli, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 , 6-1, to win the 2026 French Open and capture the first major championship of his career.final to Dominic Thiem after taking a two-set lead. He lost the 2024 French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz after holding a two-sets-to-one advantage.

He lost the 2025 Australian Open final to Jannik Sinner in straight sets. For most of his career, Zverev was defined by those losses. He was always a great player, even elite at times. He won an Olympic gold medal.

He's been ranked as high as the No. 2 player in the world, and has been entrenched in the top five since April 2024.from two former partners, both of which he has denied. The ATP closed an investigation into one set of allegations in 2023 after finding insufficient evidence to substantiate the claims, and a German court closed a separate case in 2024 after a settlement with no finding or admission of guilt.

He also became the first German man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Boris Becker won the 1996 Australian Open. Roland Garros has mostly belonged to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and, more recently, Alcaraz. Stan Wawrinka's 2015 title was the rare exception. Wawrinka was the only player other than those three to win the French Open since 2010.

Now, Zverev has added his name to one of the most exclusive clubs in sports. Germany's Alexander Zverev kisses La Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy after winning the men's singles final against Italy's Flavio Cobolli at the 2026 French Open. It also made Zverev the first men's Grand Slam champion outside the Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic and Nadal group in years. He's the first to win a major other than those four since Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open is typically the tournament that sees breakthrough winners, too. Zverev is the first player not named Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Nadal or Federer to win the Australian Open,Sinner, the world No. 1 and the player many expected to challenge Alcaraz for the title, was knocked out in a stunning second-round defeat.

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA SAYS WIDE-OPEN FRENCH OPEN IS GOOD FOR TENNIS: ‘YOU NEED SUSPENSE’Did Zverev just turn the Alcaraz-Sinner era into something closer to a new Big 3 conversation? Or did he take advantage of one wide-open major and finally cash in on a chance he might not have again? Zverev didn't beat Alcaraz to win this title. He didn't beat Sinner.

He didn't beat Djokovic. That matters, because those are the measuring sticks in men's tennis right now.. Sinner has already proven he can dominate hard courts and beat the best players in the world, though he's still seeking the elusive French Open victory. Djokovic, even at 39, showed he can still compete at the highest level, reaching the final in the 2026 Australian Open.

But he also has something now that he never had before: proof. Proof that he can survive a Grand Slam final. Proof that he can handle the last Sunday of a major. Proof that his best tennis is good enough to carry him through two weeks and end with him lifting one of the four biggest trophies in the sport.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD If this is indeed the start of a second act, men's tennis suddenly gets more interesting. Alcaraz and Sinner are still clearly the present and future of the sport. They are head and shoulders above everyone else on the planet right now. The results speak for themselves: those two combined to win nine straight Grand Slam titles prior to Zverev's breakthrough.

And Zverev was arguably only in this position due to Alcaraz's injury and Sinner's early exit. Still, the lanky German has plenty of game and finally added the experience and confidence that come with winning a major tournament. He answered the biggest question of his career Sunday in Paris. He is capable of winning a Grand Slam.

That’s what will decide whether Roland Garros was a career-changing breakthrough or the best two weeks of a very good career. As Brian Anderson put it,"Sascha Zverev is now, and forever, a Grand Slam champion. "





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