Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Shares French Open Win Celebration

Sophia Thomalla made true on the way she intended to celebrate her boyfriend, Alexander Zverev, winning the French Open.

One would imagine that German tennis star Alexander Zverev has kick-started the celebration after theOf course, this win was in the final of the 2026 French Open , where the 29-year-old Zverev beat Italy's Flavio Cobolli in five sets to capture the first Grand Slam tournament championship of Zverev's career.

The fact that Zverev had long been considered one of the world's best tennis players but hadn't ever won a Grand Slam tournament loomed large when discussing his resumé and legacy. But that's all in the rearview mirror now, which has got to feel good for himNobody is closer to Zverev than his longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla.

She has been by his side since 2021 and therefore got to witness how agonizingly close Zverev came to winning several major championships to this point before ultimately coming up short. Unfortunately, Thomalla wasn't able to attend this year's championship, given her own busy career and schedule in Germany. But reports surfaced Sunday morning that from Germany to Paris to celebrate with Zverev in case he did end up winning the French Open earlier in the day.

Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Heads to Paris After French Open Winstory on June 7, which showed her in an airplane. She was holding up a peace sign and had a big smile while wearing a black top. The photo is captioned, "Paris calling! 🏆😍" showing that she is indeed heading to France to celebrate with Zverev.

It will be interesting to see what Zverev, Thomalla, and everyone else who's a part of his camp will get up to as the celebrations begin on Sunday and Monday. It will be also to see whether any of this celebration is documented or if the group prefers to keep things more private. Regardless, this has been long awaited and is surely something that Zverev is going to savor—especially not with Thomalla able to join him. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsGrant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco , where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.





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