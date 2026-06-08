Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend celebrates French Open win with three words of support

The couple’s relationship began in 2021.

On Sunday afternoon in Paris, German tennis player Alexander Zverev claimed his first Grand Slam title, defeating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 in the 2026 French Open final.

Zverev’s girlfriend, German model, actress and TV presenter Sophia Thomalla, had three simple words for her beau after his victory. On her Instagram story, Thomalla captioned her repost of Zverev’s win “Er hat es!!! ,” a German phrase roughly translating to “he has it” or “he did it.

” Alexander Zverev celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the men’s singles final match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Flavio Cobolli of Italy at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2026.

“It,” of course, refers to the elusive Grand Slam title that Zverev has been chasing his entire career. His career-high ranking of world No. 2 and 24 career singles titles on the tour gave him the unfortunate title of one of, if not the greatest player to never have won a Slam. On Sunday, he shed that title, finally coming out on top in his fourth career Grand Slam final.

It was his second final on the clay courts of Paris. Sophia Thomalla congratulated boyfriend Alex Zverev on his French Open victory before traveling to Paris. Zverev and Thomalla have been together since 2021. While she was unable to travel to Paris to support her boyfriend’s quest for the title due to work conflicts, Thomalla made her pride and admiration known on social media.

It appeared that she made her way to Paris after the match, as she posted another story on a train captioned “Paris calling! ” Thomalla even shared that a new family member has joined the couple. In a photo posted from Paris’ Gare du Nord train station, Thomalla is kissing a small dog. The caption reads, “New family member on top: Buba. ”





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