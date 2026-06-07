Alexander Zverev Claims First Grand Slam Title with French Open Victory Over Flavio Cobolli

Alexander Zverev won his first major championship by defeating Flavio Cobolli in a five-set French Open final. The German's emotional victory came after a series of Grand Slam final losses and a tournament opened by the exits of top players Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Alexander Zverev finally claimed his first Grand Slam title by defeating Flavio Cobolli in a dramatic five-set final at the French Open . The match, played on the red clay of Roland Garros , lasted over four hours and ended with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Zverev's victory was particularly poignant given his history of heartbreaking losses in major finals. This was his fourth major final, having previously fallen short at the 2020 US Open against Dominic Thiem, the 2024 French Open against Carlos Alcaraz, and the 2025 Australian Open against Jannik Sinner. Joining an elite group of players who captured their first major in their fourth final, Zverev now stands alongside Andre Agassi, Goran Ivanisevic, and Dominic Thiem.

The emotional German collapsed onto the clay in tears after Cobolli missed an overhead on the second championship point. Covered in clay, Zverev celebrated with his arms raised, marking a career-defining moment. Zverev entered the tournament as the overwhelming favorite after top-ranked Jannik Sinner struggled early in the heat wave and was upset by Juan Manuel Cerundolo.defending champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew before the event with a wrist injury, and Novak Djokovic was also eliminated.

With the top two players out, the path seemed clear for Zverev. His opponent, 14th-ranked Flavio Cobolli, was an unexpected finalist who had never previously advanced beyond a Grand Slam quarterfinal. The Italian was aiming to become the first Italian man to win the singles trophy at Roland Garros since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Cobolli, who trained at the same Rome club as Panatta, had the 1976 champion present the trophy as part of the anniversary celebration.

The match began with Zverev dominating the first set 6-1, showcasing his precision and tactical awareness. He broke Cobolli's serve early and even executed a stunning backhand return wrapped around the net post to signal his readiness for his opponent's wide kick serves. Cobolli fought back to take the second set 6-4, and the contest remained tight.

In the fourth set tiebreaker, Zverev led but faltered, allowing Cobolli to clinch the set with a loud forehand winner and force a decider. However, Cobolli's energy waned in the fifth set. After a drop shot rally, Zverev passed him up the line for a double break and a 3-0 lead, effectively sealing the match. The psychological weight of his past final losses was lifted as he conquered his final hurdle.

The final moments were filled with raw emotion, contrasting with the earlier shade from his past; immediately after his 2025 Australian Open final, someone had shouted the names of ex-girlfriends who accused him of abuse. This victory at Roland Garros represents a redemption and the realization of his long-held potential, placing him among tennis's elite champions





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