Alexander Zverev becomes Grand Slam champion with French Open win

In his fourth major final, Alexander Zverev beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 for the French Open title on Sunday.

In his fourth major final, Zverev beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 , 6-1 for the French Open title on Sunday. When Cobolli missed an overhead on the second championship point after more than four hours of the five-set encounter, Zverev dropped on his back to the clay and covered his face with his hands as he began sobbing.

When he got up, with his shirt and arms covered in clay, Zverev put his hands back on his face before he lifted both arms in celebration. Zverev has now joined an elite group of players that captured their first major in their fourth final: Eight-time major championAlexander Zverev reacts after winning the men's final match at the French Open in Paris, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Zverev had been an overwhelming favorite for the title ever since the top-ranked Sinner struggled in the first week's heat wave and wasted a two set and 5-1 lead against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round. A day later, 24-time Grand Slam championIt was Zverev's second French Open final, having wasted a lead of two sets to one against Alcaraz in the 2024 championship match.

Zverev had an even bigger advantage — two sets to none — in the 2020 U.S. Open final and lost that one, too, to Thiem. He was also beaten in straight sets by Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final. The 14th-ranked Cobolli had never been past a Grand Slam quarterfinal until this week. He was attempting to become the first Italian man to raise the singles trophy at Roland Garros since Adriano Panatta 50 years ago.

Cobolli comes from the same tennis club in Rome as Panatta did and Panatta was asked by tournament organizers to present the Coupe des Mousquetaires to the champion to celebrate the anniversary of his 1976 triumph. Zverev broke Cobolli's serve in a long opening game when Cobolli shanked a forehand into the first row of the stands.

The break came after Zverev had a bit of luck when a backhand return hit the net but dribbled over on game point for Cobolli. Cobolli likes to stand way over near the corner of the court and hit big kick serves out wide into the ad court. Zverev knew what was coming and returned one such kick serve early in the first set with a backhand that he wrapped around the outside of the net post.

Cobolli ended up winning the point, but it was a message from Zverev that he knew how to handle his opponent's tactics. The next time Zverev hit a wrap-around-the-net-post return, Cobolli couldn't handle it and Zverev won the point. Cobolli's supporters in his box were all dressed in blue, the color of Italy's national teams, and as Cobolli worked his way back into the match, there were chants of"Ole, Ole, Ole; Flavio, Flavio.

" After Zverev held for a 6-5 lead in the fourth, he had his upper right leg treated by a trainer. Then Zverev wasted a 3-1 lead in the tiebreaker, which Cobolli concluded with a forehand winner up the line that produced a roar from the crowd.

But Cobolli appeared to run out of energy in the fifth, running down a drop shot only for Zverev to then pass him up the line for a 3-0 lead and a double break.





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