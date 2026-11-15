Alexander Venalonzo Scores Winning Goal for Legend in 5A State Soccer Championship

Legend junior Alexander Venalonzo scored the decisive goal with nine minutes remaining to secure a 1-0 victory over Ralston Valley in the 5A state soccer championship, aided by a crucial double save from goalkeeper Camden Bradler.

An unlikely hero emerged for Legend in Saturday’s 5A state soccer championship at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. Junior Alexander Venalonzo scored the only goal late in the match — after not playing a single minute in the Titans’ previous playoff wins.

The goal came with 9 minutes left on the clock. A shot from 25 yards out hit off the hands of Ralston Valley senior Cody Anderson, and the rebound fell fortuitously to Venalonzo, who found a clinical touch in a game that lacked it. Venalonzo blasted it past Anderson, and Legend took the 1-0 lead to the final whistle.

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“It was a very quick moment,” Venalonzo said. “It was just a lot, very quick. I didn’t have time to process it. I felt so happy.

It was a very critical moment for the team. We just needed that something. ” “We said we were going to get a chance,” Legend head coach Daniel Pennington said.

“That chance fell to someone who’s not played yet in the playoffs. That was his first playoff minute, and he put it in the back of the net. That’s what this team is all about. ” Just moments before the goal, in the 69th minute, Legend goalkeeper Camden Bradler made the saves of the game — back-to-back.

Ralston Valley junior Buddy Pouchot dribbled through the Legend box before cutting the ball back to Junior Sawyer Lee. Lee hit a first-time shot from 8 yards out, and Bradler made an acrobatic save. The ball was not cleared and fell to Lee again, and his shot was once again met by an acrobatic save. It should have been 1-0 to Ralston Valley, and moments later, it was 1-0 to Legend.

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“I was a goalkeeper, and I don’t save that,” Pennington said. “It was unbelievable. The first one was good enough, but then he gets himself back up and set for the second one. Just wow.

That’s all you can really say. ” “I saw them attacking,” Bradler said.

“I had to make the first save. I stuck my arm out, hit my arm. I thought it was going to go out, but it didn’t. I had to get back on my line and make the double save.

Just grateful for the team, the people around me. It’s amazing. ” Legend had to play this match without its top two goalscorers. Senior Maximus Wilson was suspended after a red card in the semifinal, and senior Will Winsor got hurt just 14 minutes into the final.

Together, the two players accounted for over 21 goals for Legend this season.

“A lot of teams would have been just happy to be here,” Pennington said. “We’ve lost our two top scorers. will take being in the championship, but not this team. We spoke about it at halftime; we’ve just got to keep going.

It’s the last 40 minutes of our season. Not many teams get the opportunity, and we’re just going to leave it all out there. ” Legend lost its first game of the season to Lutheran and went 19 straight without another loss. Bradler talked about the journey his team has been on, saying, “We came in unranked at the beginning of the season.

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Everyone slept on us. We lost the first game, and we’re like, ‘That’s not going to happen for the rest of our season. ’ So we went on a 19-game undefeated streak. ” The final itself was a cagey affair.

Both teams were solid defensively and didn’t push many players upfield. Ralston Valley looked the most likely to score, with the double save epitomizing how the game went for them. The Mustangs’ Pouchot and senior Dylan Chambers were a constant danger on the wings for Legend to deal with. And despite the miss, Lee came alive in the second half and was the most dangerous player on the field for a long time.

Ralston Valley also lost in the final last season to Regus Jesuit, the team Legend beat in the semifinal. Ralston Valley has a good core of juniors and will most likely be back in contention next season. Throughout the game, however, the Titans were always dangerous with the ball in the Ralston Valley penalty box. A loose ball or two were dangerous for Legend, but nothing came of them.

Until, fittingly, the eventual winner. It was another long shot into the box, and it finally fell to a Legend player. And Venalonzo called game.

“I cried ,” Venalonzo said. “It was a great moment for my team, for me, and for the Legend program. It was a very grateful moment. ”Mullen went back-to-back in 4A to claim its third overall state title after senior Alexander Escala scored a late goal to beat Kent Denver, 1-0.

Escala’s goal came with just 3 minutes left in regulation. Mullen then withstood a final chance from Kent Denver. The Mustangs wrapped up an 18-1-1 season, with their lone loss coming in the opener to Evergreen. The Mustangs rolled through the 4A playoffs — outscoring Pueblo County, Palmer Ridge, Silver Creek and Golden by a combined score of 22-1 — before getting a test from the Sun Devils in the final.

Jefferson Academy boys soccer won its first state title with a 1-0 win over DSST: Conservatory Green, capping an 18-0-2 season in which it was the highest-scoring team in 3A with 83 goals. Junior forward Matteo Gagliano knocked in a header in the 61st minute on a cross from sophomore midfielder Arnel Mehidic. The ball just sailed over Hornets keeper Eithan Valdez and into the back of the net.

St. John Paul the Great beat Crested Butte 3-0 to claim the 2A title. Senior Luke Sri, the 2A goals leader, scored on a first-half free kick and added his 40th goal late. Senior Giovanni Chilelli scored the second goal, and sophomore keeper Landon Schlipmann and the back line kept five-time 2A champion Crested Butte off the board.