Alexander Skarsgard Legend of Tarzan Rises to Top of HBO Max Rankings

The Legend of Tarzan stars Alexander Skarsgard climbs HBO Max global charts. Explore why the 2016 film gained popularity and its box office history.

The 2016 action-adventure film The Legend of Tarzan, starring Alexander Skarsgard, has unexpectedly ascended to the number one position on HBO Max global movie rankings. This surge in viewership occurred nearly a decade after the movie initially debuted in theaters. The title reached the top spot in 19 different countries worldwide.

Global Streaming Performance Details

The Legend of Tarzan became the most-watched movie on the HBO Max platform during this recent ranking period. Despite its international success on the streaming service, the film remains unavailable for streaming within the United States. American viewers seeking to watch the movie must instead utilize the free ad-supported platform Tubi, where the title is currently accessible.

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David Yates Direction and Cast

Director David Yates guided The Legend of Tarzan, offering a unique interpretation of Edgar Rice Burroughs' iconic character. The narrative diverges from traditional origin stories by commencing years after John Clayton, portrayed by Alexander Skarsgard, abandoned the African jungle. He had established a settled life in England alongside his wife, Jane, played by Margot Robbie. The film attempts to explore their lives away from the wilderness rather than focusing on their initial discovery of it.

Critical Reception of The Legend of Tarzan

Professional critics held mixed views regarding the quality of the screenplay and overall execution. One reviewer argued that while the movie possessed the necessary ingredients for a compelling Tarzan adventure, it felt too overstuffed and rough around the edges to succeed fully. A critic for New York Magazine's Vulture publication offered a harsher assessment, suggesting the script appeared fragmented and poorly assembled. These reviews highlight the divide between the film's potential and its final cinematic delivery.

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Box Office Financial Outcomes

The theatrical release of The Legend of Tarzan delivered underwhelming financial results during its original run. The film grossed approximately $356.7 million across global markets. However, the production budget was reported to be $180 million. Industry analysts estimated that the studio required roughly $400 million in total revenue to break even on the investment.

Warner Bros. Loss Assessment

Financial analysis indicates that Warner Bros. incurred a loss of about $40 million on the project. This deficit resulted from the gap between the actual box office gross and the break-even threshold. Despite these initial financial struggles and critical mixed reviews, the delayed appeal on streaming platforms has introduced the Alexander Skarsgard starrer to a new audience nearly ten years later.