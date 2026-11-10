Alexander Skarsgård to Narrate Fan‑Fiction Audio Drama Felled for Quinn App

Alexander Skarsgård will narrate the winning fan‑fiction story 'Felled' for the Quinn audio erotica app, linking the romance‑fantasy film Wicker to a new audio project.

Alexander Skarsgård has agreed to narrate the fan‑fiction story Felled for the audio erotica app Quinn, following the story's win in a competition tied to the romance‑fantasy film Wicker. The project will bring Skarsgård's voice to a new medium and extend Wicker's universe beyond the screen.

What Is Felled and How It Came to Be

Felled is a story about a farm girl who bonds with a willow tree, only to have the tree felled and later return years later, demonstrating the resilience of their connection. The narrative was entered by Emma Parkinson into a fan‑fiction contest run by Black Bear in partnership with Quinn. The competition invited fans to write original tales set in Wicker's world, and Felled emerged as the top entry among hundreds of submissions.

Also read Is Wicker Worth Watching? Our Honest Review Of The Horny Feminist Film

In a statement, Skarsgård said, "I haven't really experienced this before, where I've been part of a project that has taken on a life of its own like this. It's also been really fun and inspiring to see how creative people are." He explained that hearing his own voice narrate a story inspired by Wicker would deepen the film's reach into new audiences.

Why Quinn Chose Wicker for This Partnership

Caroline Spiegel, founder and CEO of Quinn, called the collaboration a "no‑brainer" because Wicker boasts a highly engaged fan base from its debut. She added, "Wicker fans have been so passionate about the film since day one, so partnering was a no‑brainer." Spiegel noted that the app's user community had generated a wealth of inventive stories, ranging from mermen to porcelain men, making it fertile ground for an audio adaptation.

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Spiegel highlighted that Felled stood out in the entry pool. "There were hundreds of incredible, creative stories about mermen, porcelain men, witches and more. Felled stood out, and we knew our users had to hear Alexander narrate it," she said, emphasizing the importance of aligning star talent with fan‑generated content.

Impact on Wicker's Audience and the Audio Market

The collaboration is expected to boost engagement for both the film's franchise and Quinn's platform. Fans of Wicker will now have a new way to experience the story's universe, while Quinn taps into the established popularity of Skarsgård's work to attract new subscribers.

The audio drama will be released on Quinn's app, where users can stream or download Felled for offline listening. The project demonstrates how film properties can diversify into audio, a growing segment of the entertainment industry.

Future plans include potential spin‑offs or additional narrations of fan‑fiction works, as the partnership between Wicker's creators and Quinn explores ways to monetize fan engagement beyond traditional media.