Skarsgård sported a liquid-silk dusty pink shirt with loose sleeves and a cummerbund.

This Friday night, Alexander Skarsgård presented at the 15th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera awards. Skarsgard honored prosthetic makeup designer Joe Dunckley in the Hair and Makeup category for Dunckley’s work on the 2006 film “Wicker,” starring Skarsgård.

For the event, Skarsgård eschewed typical black tie expectations, instead opting for a silky pink top from the Swedish brand Alexander Skarsgard and Joe Dunckley and guest at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards presented by Variety held at Avalon on November 13, 2026 in Hollywood, California. The liquid satin texture of Skarsgård’s shirt reflected under the lights on Friday as he gave a speech honoring Dunckley.

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Skarsgård, known for his often bold fashion choices, sported a slightly deconstructed look for the evening. He wore his blouse-like dusty pink shirt with the first three buttons undone and his sleeves were long and somewhat oversized, creating a puffy, almost maritime effect.

However, the outfit became more form-fitted on the way down, a cummerbund about Skarsgård’s waist that led into a pair of high-waisted black trousers that created a striking high-contrast, somewhat blocky color pattern. Gigi Hadid Gets Cozy in "Sweater Weather Cocktail Attire" to Celebrate Opening of Madison Avenue Guest in Residence Location’S Spring/Summer 2026 collection, so it’s no surprise he opted for the brand on Friday. In general, the Swedish actor is known for his often unconventional red carpet looks.

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For instance, earlier this year at the, Skarsgård wore a metallic gold suit jacket with matching pants paired with Saint Laurent’s clear men’s shoes. These completely see-through lace-up shoes added to the outfit’s offbeat charm. Plus, fans of the HBO drama “Succession” will certainly recall Skarsgård’s eccentric CEO character’s tendency to waltz around barefoot. Alexander Skarsgård attends the screening of “Wicker” during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on Oct. 8, 2026 in London.

For the film “Wicker”, Skarsgård wore heavy prosthetic makeup to transform into the Wicker Husband. Based on an Ursula Wills short story, “Wicker” tells the tale of a lonely woman who seeks the help of a basket weaver to make her a husband out of wicker. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and made its debut in theaters this October.

It received critical acclaim not only for its storytelling but for the special effects, which is in large part why Skarsgård ended up honoring Dunckley this past Friday.

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