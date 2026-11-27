During the leadership transition, the Alexander McQueen studio presents a pre-fall collection that mirrors its own house codes through individual designer specialisms, blending sophistication with visceral twists, visual misdirection, and reinterpretations of archival motifs like spider lace and laser-cut details in both womenswear and menswear.

During the interregnum between the departure of Seán McGirr and the arrival of his as-yet-unnamed successor, McQueen is taking a look at itself. For this pre-fall collection, the studio team used its take on the house codes as a mirror, focusing upon each member’s individual specialisms while ensuring the whole ensemble remained coherently connected.

In both womenswear and menswear, the objective was sophistication stimulated by visceral twists and visual misdirection. The at-first-glance glossy croc leather of pants worn under a sky-blue jacket in womenswear, and as a matching black set in menswear, was denim treated with a raised pigment print. An asymmetric lapel and lighter internal construction relaxed the formality of a gray checked men’s suit worn over a frogged shirt.

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There was an echo of British countrywear in a subtly snake-patterned brown wool jacquard women’s suit whose integrated leather-strapped harness cinched just below the bust. A trailing-wrap, flat-fronted Prince of Wales check kilt, pleated behind, was rendered in an unexpectedly light fabrication. The full-skirted strapless dress that closed the lookbook was fashioned from a specially developed black lace lacquered to create a sheeny surface flash. Golden viscose suiting shimmered.