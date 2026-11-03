Canada reviews Alexander Graham Bell's historic designation due to eugenics claims, sparking outrage among his descendants who defend his support for sign language and deaf rights.

The Canadian government has initiated a formal review of Alexander Graham Bell's status as a National Historic Person, a decision that has ignited fierce controversy among the inventor's surviving family members. The re-evaluation centers on historical assessments regarding Bell's views on the deaf community and his alleged involvement in early eugenics movements, prompting significant backlash from relatives who argue these interpretations misrepresent his true legacy.

Official Review Triggers Family Outrage

A commemorative plaque at the Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site in Baddeck, Nova Scotia, is scheduled to have its wording altered to reflect the new findings. This administrative change comes after the Canada's Historic Sites and Monuments Board concluded that Bell actively promoted speech and lip-reading over sign language for deaf individuals. Furthermore, the board determined that Bell participated in the late nineteenth-century eugenics movement, which advocated for selective breeding to improve the human race and opposed intermarriage among congenitally deaf people.

Also read Lake Bell confirms new romance with Rashid Johnson in Halloween Instagram post

Descendants Challenge Historical Accuracy

Sara Grosvenor, the great-granddaughter of Alexander Graham Bell and president of the Alexander and Mabel Bell Legacy Foundation, strongly rejected the board's conclusions. She stated that Bell believed deaf individuals should choose whichever communication method worked best for them and was not opposed to the use of sign language. Grosvenor emphasized that Bell absolutely was not a eugenicist, noting that while he studied genetics as a scientist of his era, his research focused on animal husbandry to help Nova Scotia farmers create twin-bearing sheep rather than human improvement.

Personal Life Contradicts Eugenics Claims

Edwin Grosvenor, another great-grandson of the inventor and author of two books on his life, added that there is widespread misinformation circulating about Bell's personal beliefs. He pointed out that Bell married a deaf woman named Mabel and used sign language to communicate with her throughout their lives. Edwin clarified that while Bell opposed the specific form of sign language prevalent at the time, which involved spelling out English words letter by letter, this stance was distinct from modern sign language and did not indicate opposition to the deaf community's right to marry freely.

Advertisement

Historical Designation Dates Back to 1977

Bell, who was born in Edinburgh and patented the first telephone in 1876, emigrated to Canada in his early twenties and died at age seventy-five at his home in Nova Scotia in 1922. He was originally designated as a National Historic Person in 1977, an honor that recognized his contributions as a teacher, scientist, and inventor who devoted his life to the benefit of mankind. The original plaque celebrated his unusual success in improving human communication without mentioning any controversial political or social stances.

Board Justifies Ongoing Scholarship Updates

The Canada's Historic Sites and Monuments Board explained that such reviews are undertaken on an ongoing basis to ensure designations reflect current scholarship and shifts in historical understanding. The board noted that these evaluations aim to incorporate a range of voices, perspectives, and experiences within Canadian society, ensuring that public commemorations align with modern academic consensus. However, the Grosvenors argue that recent re-evaluations cherry-pick information from the internet to support certain arguments, ignoring the nuanced context of Bell's scientific work and personal relationships.