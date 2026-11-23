New York judges released Alexander Florentino twice in November despite prior arrests. He is now charged with murder for killing a woman in her Manhattan home.

Police have charged Alexander Florentino with murder following the fatal attack on a 62-year-old woman inside her Chinatown apartment. The 25-year-old suspect was released from custody just one day before the homicide, sparking intense scrutiny over judicial release decisions. Authorities believe the random killing may have been sexually motivated, according to initial police assessments.

This tragic incident marks a severe escalation for Florentino, who had been arrested 38 times in the past year. Despite this extensive record of offenses, he was granted freedom twice in November by different judges. His release on the day prior to the attack has drawn significant criticism from community members and legal observers alike.

Also read Drifter maniac allegedly kills woman, 62, in possible NYC sex attack days after judge springs him

The victim was home alone when Florentino allegedly entered her apartment and launched the fatal assault. Investigators have noted that she sustained specific injuries to her face and neck during the attack. The exact cause and manner of death remain pending the outcome of a forthcoming autopsy.

A 66-year-old roommate arrived home during the ongoing assault and attempted to intervene. Florentino allegedly struck the roommate in the head with a glass bottle, leaving a visible gash on his face. The roommate then fled the scene as Florentino continued to target the victim.

Police arrested the accused killer in the basement of a nearby building after a chase ensued. The dramatic event drew a crowd of onlookers as an NYPD helicopter flew overhead to assist in the capture. Florentino now faces a wide array of serious charges beyond the murder accusation.

Advertisement

The charges include attempted murder, strangulation, burglary, assault, and attempted assault. These counts stem from the violent nature of the encounter and the multiple victims involved. The prosecution is building a case that highlights the danger Florentino posed to the public despite previous legal interventions.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juliet Howard released Florentino on Thursday, November 19, just 24 hours before the crime. She had authorized his release following his arrest on November 18 for petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Judge Howard, a Democrat who took office in January, previously worked for The Legal Aid Society.

Prior to that release, Judge Valentina Morales had granted Florentino freedom on November 13. She dismissed non-monetary conditions after he faced multiple charges dating back to August. These included criminal possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for failing to appear on October 21.

Judge Morales also handled charges related to criminal mischief and attempted arson from September 2. She had previously released him on September 28 after an arrest for stolen property, according to earlier reports by Judge Jeffrey Gershuny. Morales was first appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021 and reappointed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani in November.

The pattern of releases has left the local community shaken and demanding accountability. Michael Foster, a 56-year-old neighborhood local, expressed deep concern over the repeated leniency shown to Florentino. He has known the suspect for about five years and was aware of his extensive rap sheet.

Advertisement

Foster described Florentino as a homeless cat, noting that locals call him The Kat due to his lifestyle. Despite this familiarity, he expressed shock at the severity of the current homicide charges. He stated that the suspect had been arrested for everything from menacing and loitering to petty theft.

The investigation into the Chinatown apartment remains active as authorities gather final forensic evidence. Legal experts are now examining the criteria used by the judges for bail determinations. The case has ignited a broader debate on how the criminal justice system handles serial offenders.

Community leaders are calling for stricter oversight of judicial releases in high-risk cases. The family of the 62-year-old victim has not yet made a public statement regarding the charges. Police continue to advise residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The media coverage has intensified the pressure on New York courts to explain their decision-making process. Questions remain about whether Florentino would have remained in custody if treated with greater caution. The legal proceedings against him are expected to move quickly given the gravity of the charges.

Neighbors recall seeing Florentino frequently in the area before the attack. Many described him as a nuisance but not necessarily as a lethal threat. The sudden shift from petty crime to homicide has left the community reeling from the shock.

As the trial preparations begin, prosecutors will focus on the timeline of his recent releases. They aim to establish a clear link between the judicial decisions and the opportunity to commit the crime. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of systemic failures in managing public safety.