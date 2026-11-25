Alexander Florentino faces murder and sexual assault charges in Chinatown after a long criminal history. New York sanctuary policies and court decisions allowed him to remain free despite numerous prior arrests.

Alexander Florentino, a 25-year-old homeless man with a documented history of 38 arrests since the beginning of 2025, has been charged with the murder and sexual assault of 62-year-old Jin Yu in New York City's Chinatown. Police sources confirmed that Florentino was taken into custody on Friday following the discovery of the body of Jin Yu in her residence, where authorities allege he strangled and sexually assaulted the victim.

Immigration History And Prior Legal Encounters

Florentino allegedly entered the United States illegally through the Mexican border in 2022 before eventually settling in New York City. Despite his unlawful entry, he remained in the city for several years, accumulating a significant record of criminal encounters with law enforcement. Records indicate that he has been arrested nearly 40 times since February 2025 alone, yet he continued to evade consistent detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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Police sources attribute Florentino's ability to remain free to the sanctuary laws implemented in New York, which limit cooperation with federal immigration detainers. The sanctuary policies in Democrat-run New York have been criticized by federal authorities and some local officials for resulting in the release of thousands of criminal migrants who are subject to federal hold requests.

Recent Court Decision Ignored Prosecution Requests

The legal proceedings surrounding Florentino revealed critical moments where judicial discretion potentially influenced his freedom prior to the violent incident in Chinatown. Sources stated that the most serious recent case involving Florentino occurred the day before the murder of Jin Yu. During that prior proceeding, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juliet Howard declined to hold Florentino on cash bail or bond.

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Prosecutors had explicitly requested on Thursday that Judge Juliet Howard, a former Housing Court jurist and ex-Legal Aid Society lawyer, detain Florentino on $3,000 cash bail or a $9,000 bond. This request was made in relation to a separate theft case against him. Judge Juliet Howard denied the prosecution's request, allowing Florentino to remain free to await trial on the theft charges, which preceded the fatal encounter with Jin Yu by a single day.

Federal Response And Ongoing Immigration Detainers

Following the arrest for the murder of Jin Yu, the Department of Homeland Security issued a fifth detainer against Alexander Florentino on Saturday. The federal agency stated that they are calling on New York officials to honor the hold while Florentino awaits proceedings. Officials emphasized that all of Florentino's immigration claims will be heard by an immigration judge, ensuring due process within the federal system.

The Department of Homeland Security reiterated that the administration will not ignore the rule of law, citing Florentino's extensive criminal record and unlawful status. The issuance of the new detainer highlights the ongoing tension between local sanctuary policies and federal immigration enforcement goals, particularly in cases involving violent crimes committed by individuals with multiple prior arrests.

Political Backlash And Sanctuary Policy Criticism

The case has intensified the debate regarding New York's sanctuary laws and their impact on public safety. Breitbart News reported that Democrat leaders in New York have been criticized for refusing to honor detainers for criminal migrants, a policy that reportedly led to the release of 15,000 such individuals from custody. Critics argue that these policies remove dangerous individuals from jail, such as Florentino, who was charged with attempted murder and other crimes while on Rikers Island.

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Observers pointed to the absolute silence from New York officials regarding the detainer requests as a key factor in Florentino's continued presence in the community. The argument persists that releasing individuals who have committed crimes and entered the country illegally undermines public security, particularly in high-density areas like Chinatown. The case of Alexander Florentino and the victim Jin Yu serves as a focal point for these ongoing political and legal discussions about immigration enforcement and judicial discretion in New York.