Alexander brothers allegedly paid for coverage of sex-trafficking trial as writers deny favorable treatment

The Alexander brothers each received 30 years in prison, but allegations that they paid journalists for favorable trial coverage add a new twist.

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The Alexander brothers allegedly paid independent journalists for writing favorable coverage of their sex-trafficking trial – claims those writers have denied – as the wealthy trio sought to beat the federal charges before they were convicted and sentenced. The jet-setting trio was found guilty of working together and with others to engage in sex trafficking, including by repeatedly drugging, sexually assaulting, and raping numerous female victims.

Oren Alexander, Tal Alexander and Alon Alexander attend Chanukah With The Stars Gala on December 10, 2014 at Harmonie Club in New York City. PRIVATE JETS, YACHTS AND POWERFUL FRIENDS HELPED ALEXANDER BROTHERS LURE WOMEN — AND SILENCE THEM, LAWYER SAYSBut that’s not true, Mael said in a phone call with Fox News Digital. He simply wrote about his own conclusions, he said.

Mael rejected claims from the New York Times report that he was paid $15,000 for writing"sympathetic posts" about the brothers during their trial. In the report, publisher Frank Parlato was said to have been paid $10,000 for similar writings. Mael declined to discuss the details of his financial agreement with the Alexanders’ publicist, Juda Engelmayer.

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Oren Alexander, center, and his twin brother, Alon, center-right, speak to their attorney, Joel Denaro, during their bond hearing after being charged with multiple state and federal crimes, including sex trafficking and rape, at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Miami.

"No one requested favorable coverage, no one dictated a single word, and no one exercised the slightest editorial influence over my reporting. "In an email to Fox News Digital, he maintained his coverage was independent. "I have never spoken to the Alexander brothers," Parlato wrote. "Nobody tells me what to write.

Nobody sees my stories before publication.

"I wrote about the brothers from court records, before trial, when they were presumed innocent. I write what I believe is true.

" Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander speak at a panel at the Rockstars of Real Estate Event, Sept. 3, 2013, in New York. "By the time the Alexander brothers went to trial, they had already been convicted in the court of public opinion," Engelmayer told Fox News Digital in an email. "The coverage was extensive, overwhelmingly negative, and largely driven by the allegations against them. There was very little interest in examining anything that might challenge the prevailing narrative.

" To make sure the defense's perspective"was at least heard," he contacted independent journalists who might be willing to cover the trial, he said. He sought those who would ask"the questions that weren't being asked elsewhere.

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" Mael published frequent trial updates on his Substack. And sometimes, he presented evidence that weakened the defense’s case. A text from Alon Alexander referencing how he"took down a 17 year old," was"perhaps the most damning piece of evidence," Mael wrote in a recap of the trial’s eighth day.

Real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother Alon, who were found guilty of repeatedly drugging, sexually assaulting, and raping dozens of female victims, listen as their lawyers argue for a lesser sentence on their behalf at a New York courtroom in New York, US, October 27, 2026 in this courtroom sketchHe bristled at the New York Times’ suggestion that he covered the trial with a bias against witnesses for the prosecution. Mael asserted that his writing was independent and accurate, even though it was supported financially by Engelmayer.

Parlato’s online platform, The Frank Report, published articles suggesting the Alexanders’ innocence in July and August 2025. One of the published pieces,"What If Everything You’ve Been Told About the Alexander Brothers Case Is Wrong? And Other Matters," was written by Engelmayer. Oren and Tal were star real-estate agents who sold palatial homes to celebrities and the ultra-wealthy in New York, Miami, Aspen, and beyond.

Real estate brokers Tal Alexander and his younger brother, Oren Alexander, outside their Miami Beach home on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Their lifestyle put them on private jets and superyachts, and at exclusive parties. And they used that world as a hunting ground, prosecutors said.

The brothers, who resided primarily in New York and Miami, Florida, used their"wealth and prominence to create and facilitate opportunities to sexually assault women," according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. For years, they identified women through dating apps, clubs, parties, and promoters, then lured them with trips, luxury accommodations, and access to powerful people and Hollywood celebrities.

Once the women were isolated, the brothers drugged them and sexually assaulted them—sometimes together or with other men. Oren Alexander and his twin brother, Alon, attend a bond hearing after being charged with multiple state and federal crimes, including sex trafficking and rape, at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Miami. At sentencing in their criminal trial, the brothers denied drugging, raping or trafficking anyone. But they did express regret over their past behavior.

Assistant US Attorney at US Attorney's Office Elizabeth Espinosa addresses the court and argues for a life sentence during the sentencing of real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother Alon, who were found guilty of repeatedly drugging, sexually assaulting, and raping dozens of female victims, at a New York courtroom in New York, US, October 27, 2026 in this courtroom sketch. Judge Valerie Caproni also imposed 10 years of supervised release on each brother, with fines of $300,000 for Alon and Oren and $350,000 for Tal.