Two of that country’s native sons made history of sorts on Friday, with Kings veteran Mats Zuccarello and Ducks rookie Stian Solberg each scoring twice.

Ducks players celebrate after Stian Solberg , second from left, scored the first NHL goal of his career during the first period of a game against the Kings on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, at the Honda Center.

ANAHEIM — It might not yet be a hallowed holiday season tradition, but the annual Black Friday matinee game between the Ducks and Kings is an enjoyable one. This time, particularly so if you’re Norwegian. The Kings’ Mats Zuccarello, native of Oslo, scored twice on Friday afternoon – including a goal from below the faceoff circle that eluded Ducks goaltender Laurent Brossoit – Those two first-period Ducks goals?

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They were the first and second NHL goals ever scored by the Ducks’ Stian Solberg, a 20-year-old defenseman playing in his fifth game with the team – and also a native of Oslo. This was a record for goals scored by Norwegians in an NHL game, and the NHL public relations department dutifully reported that it was the first game on this levelAnd yes, Zuccarello and Solberg played as teammates for Norway at the 2024 IIHF World Championships.