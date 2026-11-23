A Loudoun County Public Schools resource guide obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request includes lessons calling Thanksgiving a Day of Mourning and promoting decolonization, drawing outrage from parents.

Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia are facing intense backlash after a resource guide obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request revealed lesson plans that label Thanksgiving a Day of Mourning. Parent Rachel Pisani joined the Fox & Friends program to express her outrage over the curriculum, arguing that the materials teach children to hate their country. The guide, secured by the group Protect the Public Trust, contains specific slides and reading assignments that frame the traditional holiday as a sad day for Native Americans. This revelation has sparked a renewed wave of parental concern regarding the direction of local educational content.

The document includes an elementary school lesson titled The Real Story of Thanksgiving, which features a slide headlined Day of Mourning. It encourages classroom discussion on why the holiday is considered a sad day for all Native Americans rather than a celebration of unity. The guide also recommends a secondary school lesson titled Thanksgiving: A Day of Mixed Blessings. This section points students toward reading material about The Myths of the Thanksgiving Story and the Lasting Damage They Imbue to provide a more critical perspective.

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For high schoolers, the curriculum introduces intersectionality through a video featuring Kimberle Crenshaw, who is described in the materials as the mother of critical race theory. Days four and five of the book site week-long lesson program are dedicated entirely to The National Day of Mourning and How to Decolonize Thanksgiving Today. The district has taken a decidedly radical tack on a variety of issues that extends far beyond the autumn holiday season. Critics argue this approach forces a specific political ideology upon impressionable minds.

The lessons are not limited to Thanksgiving alone. For Columbus Day, referred to as Indigenous Peoples Day, the focus for kids from kindergarten on up is the mistreatment of Native Americans and denigration of Christopher Columbus. Elementary students get lessons about the Discovery Myth and Honoring the Right People to reshape their early historical understanding. Secondary schoolers are taught it is A Debated Celebration and offered a video called History vs. Christopher Columbus. This systematic framing has led many to believe the district is promoting a one-sided narrative.

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This guide indicates LCPS teachers are being encouraged to provide students with a one-sided and highly critical woke view of American history and culture. Presenting the nation history as a litany of crimes against various victim groups is not a balanced education according to local parents. Parents gather to protest different issues, including the board handling of a sexual assault in Ashburn, Virginia, on Oct. 26, 2021. The timing of these protests shows growing community frustration with administrative decisions.

You would think Women History Month would be a source of pride and inspiration, but educators are asked to teach it with an eye toward recognizing that gender inequality continues to exist. The guide points to an SPLC Learning for Justice magazine article that says the trouble with Women History Month and all these special months is that they encourage people to think that problems have been solved. This methodology suggests that existing celebrations are insufficient unless they highlight ongoing grievances. It reflects a broader strategy embedded in the curriculum materials.

LCPS was ground zero for the spread of vocal school board protests in 2021 that had the Biden Justice Department gearing up to combat domestic terrorism. The district has since become a focal point for national debates over educational freedom and curriculum content. In the case of Thanksgiving, critics say they are cheating students out of a simple day of love and gratitude surrounded by family and friends. Many feel the current approach strips away the joy and historical context that previous generations enjoyed.

By the grace of God, we live in the freest, most prosperous nation ever established, thanks to the heroics and sacrifices of our forefathers. That is the real story of America according to supporters of the traditional holiday narrative. The pushback from parents like Rachel Pisani highlights a deep divide in how American history should be taught in public schools. The community remains divided as the school board reviews the controversial guidelines. Parents continue to demand transparency and balanced historical instruction.