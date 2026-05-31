Alexa Demie Debunks Hollywood Exit Rumors, Stresses Commitment to Acting Amid Calls for Greater Latino Representation

Alexa Demie of Euphoria clarifies rumors about quitting acting, explaining that past comments about limited roles for Latina actresses were misinterpreted. She reaffirms her dedication to her career and to advocating for diversity in Hollywood.

In a candid conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Alexa Demie , widely recognized for her role as Maddy on HBO 's Euphoria , addressed persistent rumors about her potential departure from Hollywood and acting altogether.

These speculations gained traction from a misinterpreted interview conducted in 2020, where Demie voiced her frustration over the limited roles available for Latina actresses in the industry. She clarified that while she expressed dissatisfaction with the systemic barriers, the idea of quitting acting was never a serious consideration. Demie reflected on her younger self's fleeting moments of doubt, stating, "I was reading it, and it really hit me - and I kept having that experience.

I was sick of going into those rooms, and this was during that time when you're young and every few months you're just like, 'I'm quitting, I'm quitting.

' But knowing me, I never would have quit. I'm more of the energy of like, 'No, I'm going to show you I can do it.

'" This statement underscores her resilience and determination to persevere in an industry that often presents challenges for actors of color. Demie's clarification serves as both a personal rebuttal to gossip and a broader commentary on the pressures faced by underrepresented talent in Hollywood. She emphasized that her comments were aimed at highlighting the need for more diverse and meaningful roles rather than indicating any intent to leave the craft she loves.

The actress's career continues to evolve, and she remains committed to pushing boundaries and advocating for inclusivity in entertainment





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