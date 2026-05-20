Alexa Chung Steals the Spotlight at Cannes Film Festival Premiere

Alexa Chung made a daring impression at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her boyfriend Tom Sturridge's film, The Man I Love, which has been nominated for the coveted Palme d'Or and the Queer Palm. She is rumored to be engaged to Tom, who wore a solo appearance on the red carpet. Jury member Demi Moore asserted her place with a stylish white gown, while conductor Chloé Zhao and Simon Cowell were also present.

She may have been in attendance to support her boyfriend's new film, but Alexa Chung stole the spotlight from her partner Tom Sturridge at his star-studded Cannes Film Festival premiere on Wednesday.

The model, 42, arrived for the red carpet in a daring lace and satin gown for the premiere of Tom's film The Man I Love, where he stars with Oscar winner Rami Malek. Alexa caught the eye in her revealing silver gown with a plunging front and a sheer black lace skirt.

Tom opted to keep the attention on his new role over posing with his stunning partner, as he instead appeared solo on the red carpet before posing for group snaps with star Rami and Luther Ford, and director Ira Sachs. The Man I Love has been nominated for the coveted Palme d'Or and the Queer Palm at this year's festival.

Set in late 1980s New York City, the film follows Rami's character Jimmy George, an actor facing a life-threatening illness, who takes on what may be his final major role. Demi Moore made her latest red carpet appearance at the festival, arriving in a glamorous white gown with a black flowing scarf. This year for the Cannes Film Festival, Demi Moore joins Hamnet director Chloé Zhao and actor Stellan Skarsgård on the jury.

Jury member Olivia Palermo was joined by her husband Johannes Huebl for the premiere. The festival honoured filmmaker Peter Jackson with a Palme d'Or





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alexa Chung Cannes Film Festival The Man I Love Tom Sturridge Rami Malek Palme D'or Queer Palm Demi Moore Olivia Palermo Johannes Huebl Catwalk Red Carpet Glamorous Events

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Press Photos of 'Hope', Na Hong-jin's FilmPress photos from the photo call for and premiere of Na Hong-jin's film 'Hope' at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, featuring director Na Hong-jin, actors Hwang Jung-min, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Taylor Russell, and Hoyeon, among others.

Read more »

Indonesia Virtual Production Horror Film ‘Whispers of Fatimah’ Launches First Images at Cannes Film Market (EXCLUSIVE)Mandela Pictures and OMG Studios debut stills for 'Bisikan Desa Gringsing: Whispers of Fatimah' at the Cannes Film Market.

Read more »

Multigenerational Love Story ‘Akashi’ Lands With Canoe Film at Cannes Film Market (EXCLUSIVE)Canoe Film has boarded 'Akashi,' the Japanese Canadian debut feature from director Mayumi Yoshida, for international sales at the Cannes Film Market.

Read more »

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's film 'All of a Sudden' wins acclaim at Cannes Film FestivalWith a three-hour runtime and a contemplative atmosphere, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 'All of a Sudden' has been praised for its slow-burn storytelling and its exploration of the importance of taking time to connect with others. The film will be released in the US later this year by Neon. The Vegan Film Collective program at the festival focused on personal compassionate care for residents,

Read more »