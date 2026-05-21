Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux Divorce: 'I'm Doing Really Well' and 'Still Figuring Out'

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, who were married on Love Is Blind season 3, have gone their separate ways. Alexa discusses the challenges of going through a divorce while still living under the same roof and maintaining an amicable relationship with her ex-husband.

"I feel like I'm in a really great place in my life," Alexa, 31, said on the Thursday, May 21, episode of the "He Said G Said".

"Obviously, divorce is tough and while things are happening it's tough. We were still living together in the same house up until two months ago.

"You're living under the same roof, and it's a very different dynamic going through a divorce," Alexa said. "You're going to things and then you're coming back under the same roof, then you're also dealing with s*** online and people saying things, and you're still in the same house. "Love Is Blind season 3 couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux were married for four years before going their separate ways.

After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, they have made the difficult decision to end their marriage. Despite any awkwardness, Alexa believes that she and Brennon "are doing pretty well" maintaining an amicable relationship. She is excited to start dating again and get a second chance at life. Before diving back into the dating scene, she acknowledges that she and Brennon are "still figuring out.





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alexa Alfia Brennon Lemieux Love Is Blind Divorce Amicable Relationship Dating Again

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unlocking the Power of Alexa: Hidden Commands for Enhanced Smart Home ControlDiscover lesser-known Alexa commands that streamline smart home management, ensure emergency preparedness, and promote mindfulness through guided meditations, making your day-to-day life more efficient.

Read more »

Love Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux Breaks Silence on Reason for Brennon Lemieux DivorceLove Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux is ready to open up about her decision to get a divorce from Brennon Lemieux after four years of marriage

Read more »

Alexa Chung Steals the Spotlight at Cannes Film Festival PremiereAlexa Chung made a daring impression at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her boyfriend Tom Sturridge's film, The Man I Love, which has been nominated for the coveted Palme d'Or and the Queer Palm. She is rumored to be engaged to Tom, who wore a solo appearance on the red carpet. Jury member Demi Moore asserted her place with a stylish white gown, while conductor Chloé Zhao and Simon Cowell were also present.

Read more »