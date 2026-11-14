Alex Winter is not happy about his name and voice being used for a nostalgia-bait Bill & Ted game

Sign up for The A.V. Featuring character designs pretty clearly based on the titular duo’s short-lived Saturday morning cartoon series, the trailer certainly looked convincing—even if its claims that it featured “Voices of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter,” the franchise’s two stars, seemed to run counter to the fact that all the voice work in the trailer was clearly pulled from the film itself.

“This is a bummer. It’s cool to see a game come out but a shame they’re advertising us as being involved, which we’re not, at all. We have zero participation or oversight on this.

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” Sharingtouting “Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return” for the game—language similar to which has popped up in reporting from, which talked to the game’s developers—Winter made it as clear as possible that neither he nor Reeves (who last participated in the franchise withis going to be crowdfunded; the game will apparently pass the hat for its development with a BackerKit campaign starting in February 2027. Reeves and Winter’s involvement would almost certainly move the needle for some fans when it came to throwing their cash at the game, so the fact that the trailer is openly trying to suggest their involvement—even as Winter has clarified that the pair are completely unconnected—can’t help but make things feel even more sketchy.