Alex Warren Hosts 2026 Kids' Choice Awards

Alex Warren makes his hosting debut at the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards. The singer discusses slime records and his nostalgia for the CBS broadcast.

Singer and songwriter Alex Warren returns to his roots as the confirmed host of the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards. The 26-year-old entertainer brings a personal connection to the event, having grown up watching the program with his siblings and dreaming of the famous green slime. This upcoming broadcast marks a significant career milestone for the artist, who is also a nominee for Favorite Music Collaboration for his track Bloodline. The show is scheduled to air live on Saturday, November 14, from Television City in Hollywood.

Warren Hosts 2026 Kids Choice Awards

Alex Warren will lead the festivities at the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, November 14. The event begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and concludes at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers can tune in to CBS and Nickelodeon for the live broadcast. The program runs for one hour and thirty minutes, offering a prime-time slot for the network's youth audience. Warren joins the ranks of notable celebrities who have previously hosted the beloved children's entertainment event.

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Slime Records and Childhood Nostalgia

The centerpiece of the ceremony remains the iconic slime gags that define the franchise's visual identity. Warren anticipates breaking the record for the highest volume of slime used in a single production. He recalls attempting to replicate the substance using grocery store kits during his youth. Now, he holds the official formula and intends to teach the authentic recipe to his future children. His brother and sisters remain active participants in the behind-the-scenes experience through a shared group chat. They exchange updates as Warren prepares the elaborate sets and props for the live broadcast.

Warren Accepts Kids Choice Awards Nominees

Warren brings multiple accolades to the microphone as he assumes his hosting duties. He is nominated for Favorite Music Collaboration for the song Bloodline, which he performed with a featured artist. Previous recognition includes nominations for Favorite Viral Song for Ordinary and Favorite Male Breakout Artist at last year's ceremony. The list of top nominees for the 2026 event features major pop stars. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter lead the pack with leading nomination counts across various categories. These high-profile artists highlight the crossover appeal of the awards for both children and general music fans.

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Network Broadcast Details and Streaming

The 2026 Kids' Choice Awards airs simultaneously on CBS and Nickelodeon. The television window runs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The production team at Television City in Hollywood coordinates the complex logistics of the slime effects. Digital streams are available on the day preceding the live television broadcast. This dual distribution strategy ensures maximum accessibility for families across different time zones. The event serves as a primary introduction to the concept of formal awards ceremonies for young viewers.

From Viral Hits to Stage Hosting

Warren's journey to the host chair involved years of consistent industry activity. He won Best New Artist at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in August. The Recording Academy nominated him in the same category at the Grammy Awards in February. He swept the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, winning four trophies including Song of the Year. His breakthrough ballad Ordinary established his vocal range, but his stage persona offers a contrasting exuberant energy. He spent months negotiating the hosting role, viewing it as a long-term career objective. The alignment of his rising popularity with the network's schedule facilitated the final agreement.