Alex Warren Announces 26-Date North American Tour and European Summer Dates for 2027

Singer Alex Warren reveals the full itinerary for his 2027 Finding More Family tour, including 26 North American stops and European performances.

Singer Alex Warren is preparing to bring his high-energy live performances to fans across two continents in 2027. The artist, known for his viral hit Ordinary, has officially announced a massive 26-city tour across North America, followed by a separate run of shows in Europe and the United Kingdom later that year.

North American Tour Itinerary and Dates

The North American leg of the Finding More Family on the Road tour begins on April 5, 2027, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The schedule spans twenty-six cities, concluding on May 16 at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham, Alabama. Key stops include Orlando, Tampa, Knoxville, St. Louis, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Baltimore, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

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Additional North American dates confirmed for the spring include April 12 in Tampa at the Benchmark International Arena, April 15 in Knoxville at the Food City Center, and April 20 in Des Moines at the Casey's Center. The tour also features May 1 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, May 8 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and May 12 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Ticket Sales and Supporting Acts

Live Nation will promote the tour, with supporting performances from artists Bebe Stockwell and Faouzia on select dates. An artist presale is scheduled to open on November 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. local time. A general onsale will follow shortly after, beginning on November 20, 2026, at 10 a.m. local time.

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Charitable Impact and Artist History

Warren continues his partnership with the PLUS1 initiative, which directs one dollar from every ticket sold to local children's hospitals in the communities where he performs. This charitable effort has already raised more than 424,000 dollars for organizations supporting children across North America. The tour follows Warren's recent success, including chart appearances on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Vinyl Albums charts, as well as a number two position on the Billboard 200 album chart.

European Summer Tour Announced

In addition to the North American dates, Warren has announced a European and United Kingdom tour for the summer of 2027. The international leg kicks off on June 5, 2027, at the Neon Festival in Trondheim, Norway. Subsequent stops include Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Milan, and Paris, before concluding on July 18, 2027, at the Portugal Summer Sessions in Figueira de Foz, Portugal.

Emotional Tour Theme and Inspiration

The tour narrative is built around an emotional storyline involving actor Eric Stonestreet. In the promotional concept, a rain-soaked Warren confronts Stonestreet, expressing frustration over missed appearances. Stonestreet responds that he was never invited, prompting Warren to vow to keep adding dates until Stonestreet attends, ultimately settling on the twenty-six dates for the North American run.