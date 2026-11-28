The New York Mets have agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with left-handed reliever Alex Vesia, who spent the last six seasons with the Dodgers.

The New York Mets have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with free-agent left-handed reliever Alex Vesia, according to multiple reports. The signing was confirmed by The Post's Joel Sherman.

Vesia, 30, has spent the last six years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, emerging as one of the game's most underrated relievers. Now he is heading to New York, quickly reaching an agreement after left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon signed. Morejon was the big domino holding up the relief market over the last few weeks. With him now signed, relievers are expected to start flying off the board.

Also read Mets Sign A.J. Ewing to Long-Term Contract Through 2034

Alex Vesia Career Stats and Dodgers Tenure

Vesia was arguably the second-best reliever behind Morejon and cashed in on a major deal of his own. The Dodgers acquired Vesia from the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2021 season after he had an 18.69 ERA across 4.1 innings in 2020. Vesia made 41 appearances in 2021, finishing with a 2.25 ERA across 40 innings. He then made 63 appearances in 2022, owning a 2.15 ERA with 79 strikeouts over 54.1 innings of work.

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After a slightly down year in 2023 (4.35 ERA over 49.2 innings), Vesia broke out with his best season yet in 2024, compiling a 1.76 ERA with 87 strikeouts across 66.1 innings. He continued that dominance with a 3.02 ERA over 59.2 innings in 2025, and a 2.64 ERA over 58 innings in 2026. In his most recent campaign, Vesia recorded a 2.74 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched.

For his career, the 30-year-old has a 2.87 ERA and 443 strikeouts across 372 appearances with the Dodgers and Marlins. Vesia was flawless for the Dodgers during their 2024 postseason campaign, tossing 5 ⅔ scoreless innings across nine games. That included pitching the bottom of the fifth inning in the World Series-clinching Game 5 against the Yankees. The Mets, who recently signed Tarik Skubal to the deal of the offseason, are now fortifying their bullpen with Vesia.

Mets Bullpen and Dodgers Free Agency

The move adds a proven left-handed arm to a New York bullpen that is clearly aiming for another deep postseason run. For the Dodgers, it marks another key player lost in free agency as they watch a longtime staple depart for the National League East. Vesia's departure leaves a void in the Dodgers' bullpen, but the team has a history of developing relievers. Still, his consistency over the past two seasons will be difficult to replace.

The Mets, meanwhile, continue to reshape their roster with high-impact additions. The three-year, $39 million commitment shows they view Vesia as a crucial piece for the present and future. The deal is expected to be officially announced soon. Vesia will join a Mets team that has been aggressive in free agency, signaling their intent to compete for a World Series title.