Alex Verdu Munoz, 26, committed suicide before court appearance

An Argentinian man who was accused of brutally stabbing a Crufts dog breeder to death in a botched robbery in Staffordshire, England, killed himself the day before he was due to appear in court, an inquest has found. He had been charged with the murder of Valerie Freer, 68. The medical cause of death was hanging, according to a post-mortem examination.

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123, visit samaritans.org or visit. An Argentinian man accused of brutally stabbing a Crufts dog breeder to death in a botched robbery killed himself the day before he was due to appear in court, an inquest has found.

Alex Verdu Munoz, 26, had been charged with the murder of Valerie Freer, 68, who was bound with cable ties and stabbed through her neck on the driveway of her home in February 2022. Jurors at Manchester Coroner's Court recorded a conclusion of suicide at the inquest into his death, as his body was discovered at HMP Manchester on the morning of May 15.

The lack of a key worker and verbal abuse from inmates were possible contributing factors to his death





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Suicide Robbery Bludgeoning Crufts Dog Breeder Stabbed Murder Allegation Offences Suicide Watch Administrative Oversight Verbal Abuse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Carolina Supreme Court overturns Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions in deaths of wife and sonIn a unanimous ruling, the justices said the conduct by the court clerk “egregiously attacked Murdaugh’s credibility” by suggesting to jurors his testimony could not be trusted.

Read more »

South Carolina Supreme Court overturns Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions in deaths of wife and sonSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Why Alex Murdaugh won't be won't free anytime soon — despite his conviction being overturnedThe South Carolina Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction and life sentence for Alex Murdaugh.

Read more »

Alex Murdaugh murder conviction overturned by SC Supreme Court; prosecutors say they'll retry himAlex Murdaugh was previously convicted of murdering his wife and younger son.

Read more »