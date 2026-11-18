Former First Minister Alex Salmond asked the Lord Advocate about pardoning William Wallace. Lord Frank Mulholland explains the request during a parliamentary committee session on justice.

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond requested a formal legal pardon for the medieval national hero William Wallace during a private conversation with the country's senior legal official. This revelation emerged from testimony given by Lord Frank Mulholland, the former Lord Advocate, who disclosed the incident while appearing before the Scottish Affairs Committee to discuss the role and responsibilities of the top law officer.

The Pardon Request to Legal Authorities

Lord Frank Mulholland confirmed that Alex Salmond approached him with the unusual inquiry regarding whether a formal pardon could be issued to overturn the historic conviction of William Wallace. Mulholland described the interaction as a light-hearted exchange, noting that he did not believe Salmond was making a serious legal demand. Instead, the former First Minister seemed to be engaging in a humorous hypothetical scenario rather than seeking actual legal recourse.

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Mulholland responded to Salmond by explaining that the matter fell outside the jurisdiction of the Scottish legal system. He informed Salmond that because William Wallace was tried and convicted in England, any request for a pardon would need to be directed to authorities south of the border. The former Lord Advocate indicated that Salmond would need to contact the Criminal Cases Review Committee in England to pursue such a request, thereby ending the conversation on a practical legal note.

Historical Context of William Wallace

The discussion highlighted the enduring legacy of William Wallace, a 13th-century Scottish knight who defeated an English army at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in September 1297. Wallace's fame was significantly amplified by his portrayal by Mel Gibson in the Academy Award-winning film Braveheart, which brought his story to a global audience. The film depicts Wallace as a heroic figure who fought against English rule, cementing his status as a symbol of Scottish resistance and independence.

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Historically, Wallace was captured in Robroyston, near Glasgow, and handed over to King Edward I of England. He was subsequently tried for treason at Westminster Hall in 1305 and convicted of high treason and crimes against English civilians. The sentence was executed in London, where Wallace was hung, drawn, and quartered. This brutal punishment underscored the severity with which England viewed his rebellion against royal authority.

Committee Reaction and Political Implications

During the evidence session, Conservative MP Douglas Lumsden questioned the nature of Salmond's request, expressing concern that it might be interpreted as political interference in the justice system. Lumsden stated that if the request was serious, it could be seen as an inappropriate attempt to influence legal history. This response reflected broader debates about the boundaries between political advocacy and judicial independence in the UK.

Lord Mulholland defended the tone of the conversation, reiterating that he did not view Salmond's question as a serious legal proposition. He described the exchange as funny and noted that it was shared among colleagues with amusement. Mulholland emphasized that the story was told in confidence during the committee proceedings, adding that the audience laughed upon hearing the account. This reaction suggested that the request was widely perceived as a jest rather than a formal policy proposal.

Mulholland's Health and Departure from Office

Besides the Wallace anecdote, Lord Frank Mulholland provided insight into his decision to step down as Lord Advocate in 2016. He cited deteriorating health as the primary reason for his resignation, stating that he felt "washed out" after nine years in the role. His tenure included navigating complex issues such as the independence referendum, the Clutha pub fire, terrorism threats, and various high-profile legal cases in Glasgow.

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Mulholland described the job as physically demanding, noting that the intense schedule required him to fire biscuits at seven o'clock at night to maintain energy. He warned that continuing in such a role without adjustment could lead to an early grave, prompting his decision to prioritize his well-being. Labour MP Douglas McAllister suggested that reducing the dual roles of the law officer might improve health outcomes, a point Mulholland acknowledged but did not fully agree with, noting that structural decisions were beyond his control.

The testimony provided a rare glimpse into the personal and political dynamics of Scotland's legal leadership. It also underscored the cultural significance of figures like William Wallace, whose stories continue to resonate in modern political discourse. While the pardon request remained a historical curiosity, it highlighted the ongoing interest in Scotland's national heroes and the legal mechanisms that could theoretically address past injustices.