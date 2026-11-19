Former First Minister Alex Salmond reportedly asked Scotland's top law officer for a formal pardon for William Wallace. Lord Frank Mulholland explains the legal jurisdiction hurdle during committee testimony.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond reportedly asked Scotland's top law officer for a formal pardon for William Wallace, according to testimony given to the Scottish Affairs Committee. Lord Frank Mulholland, the former Lord Advocate, disclosed the interaction during a session examining the boundaries of political interference in the justice system.

Legal Jurisdiction Hurdles for Historical Pardon

Lord Mulholland clarified that while the request was made, the legal pathway to granting such a pardon was non-existent within Scottish authority. He explained that William Wallace was tried and convicted of treason at Westminster Hall in London in the year 1305. Consequently, Mulholland informed Salmond that any appeal for a pardon had to be directed to the English legal system and specifically the Criminal Cases Review Committee south of the border.

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The medieval Scottish knight achieved legendary status after defeating an English army at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in September 1297. Despite this military victory, Wallace was later captured in Robroyston near Glasgow and handed over to King Edward I of England. He was ultimately executed in London in 1305 through the brutal penalty of being hung, drawn, and quartered for high treason.

Committee Scrutiny and Political Interference Concerns

During the evidence session, Conservative MP Douglas Lumsden questioned the seriousness of Salmond's inquiry. Lumsden stated that he hoped the request was not serious, noting that it could potentially be interpreted as an instance of political interference in judicial matters. He highlighted the sensitivity of the issue given the historical and political weight of the Wallace narrative.

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Lord Mulholland defended the context of the conversation, describing it as a humorous exchange rather than a formal legal petition. He noted that he did not believe Salmond was acting in seriousness during their private discussion. The former law officer recalled that when he recounted the story later, the reaction from colleagues was one of laughter rather than concern.

Personal Health and Resignation from High Office

Lord Mulholland also addressed his own resignation from the role of Lord Advocate in the year 2016. He attributed his departure from the position to deteriorating health and the cumulative stress of nine years in the post. The tenure covered highly volatile periods including the Scottish independence referendum, the Clutha pub fire, terrorism investigations, and various crises in Glasgow.

Mulholland described feeling exhausted or washed out by the time he decided to step down. He admitted that the job was unhealthy, often requiring him to consume biscuits at seven o'clock in the evening to maintain energy. He expressed a fear of entering an early grave if he did not address his declining physical condition.

Debate on Role Dualities and Workload

Labour MP Douglas McAllister challenged Mulholland's comments by suggesting that the dual role of Lord Advocate was inherently unhealthy. McAllister proposed that eliminating the dual responsibilities might improve the well-being of those holding the office. The MP framed the question as a matter of public health and sustainable governance structures.

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Lord Mulholland acknowledged the point with a witty retort but maintained his stance on the matter. He responded by stating that while he did not agree with the suggestion, the decision on structural changes was not his to make. The exchange underscored the intense pressures faced by senior legal and political figures in Scotland.