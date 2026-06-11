Alex Reid extends pity for ex-wife Katie Price amid marital woes with Lee Andrews

Alex Reid, the ex-husband of Katie Price, has expressed pity for his ex-wife amid her ongoing marital woes with current husband Lee Andrews. Reid, who has been embroiled in a bitter divorce with Price and has faced allegations of bullying and obtaining compromising material, has surprisingly shown compassion towards her.

In a long line of failed relationships, it was her short-lived marriage to Alex Reid that was perhaps the most disastrous. Marked by public swipes, vile comments, and fiery insults, the breakdown of the whirlwind romance was so extreme that anything close to civility has seemed firmly off the cards ever since.

Which is why it will shock no one more than Katie Price that her ex-husband has extended something of an olive branch amid her ongoing marital woes with current husband Lee Andrews. Despite directing nothing but negativity at each other since their very public and bitter divorce in 2011, Reid has now told of his pity for his ex-wife.

Last week, Ms Price, 48, flew to Dubai to demand answers from so-called businessman Andrews after he disappeared for almost two weeks. He had claimed he was flying to London, despite having a travel ban, to appear with his wife for a television interview when he was 'kidnapped'. Yet Andrews was found by this newspaper incarcerated at the Emirate's Al Awir Central Prison, where he currently remains.

But waving a white flag, Reid, 50, has now said of his ex's current predicament: 'The stories are getting crazier and crazier, and that worries me. Katie Price's short-lived marriage to Alex Reid ended in a very public and bitter divorce in 2011. Last week, Katie Price flew to Dubai to demand answers from her current husband and so-called businessman Lee Andrews after he disappeared for almost two weeks. Is that bad?

I have, weirdly, compassion for her, because I see, it's not a nice life.

' Speaking with psychic medium Louisa on The Spirit Chair podcast, he added: 'I see the bitterness and what's going on on the outside with the face and the boobs and the bum, and it's not healthy. ' His candid words have come as a shock to friends of the pair. Ms Price and Reid were first introduced to each other in 2009 at Liberty X star Michelle Heaton's 30th birthday party, at central London nightclub Cafe de Paris nightclub.

It was just months after her split from Peter Andre. What followed can only be described as a whirlwind romance. Ms Price married the former mixed martial artist in February 2010 in Las Vegas. Andre was unhappy about it at the time, but later conceded he had no objections if both were a 'good influence' on children Princess and Junior, who Ms Price shares with him.

Their union lasted just 11 months though, after she felt he'd used her to boost his media profile. The pair divorced in 2012. For his part, Reid blamed Ms Price for 'forcing' him to come out as a cross-dresser. The first time the world saw him wearing women's clothes was alongside her at the 2009 launch of her novel Standing Out, My Look, My Style, My Life at London's Selfridges store.

Until then his alter ego 'Roxanne' had been his private creation, and he later said he regretted attending in drag. Ms Price had long threatened to release explicit images and videos of her ex-husband to the world throughout their public spats. Indeed, she was accused of playing a sexually explicit video clip of Reid to a 40-strong TV studio audience off-camera while filming an episode of Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side in 2018.

Reid reported her to the police and accused her of obtaining compromising material without his consent while he was intoxicated. He branded her threats as 'bullying' and 'disgusting'. In 2019, Ms Price was ordered by a judge to pay Reid £140,000 in legal fees after allegedly showing sex tape footage of him. She was also handed a five-year injunction, which prevented her from sharing any private information about their short-lived relationship.

So given the fizzing animosity between the pair, Reid's recent public concern will have come as shock to Ms Price.

'Katie will be very surprised to hear this come from Alex's mouth. She is of the view he absolutely despises her,' a source told me.

'He should too, for what she has put him through. Alex seems to be the mature one here.

' But life has matured Reid in unexpected ways since his helter skelter relationship was played out in the public glare of the courts and tabloids. Alex Reid and Katie Price were first introduced to each other at Liberty X star Michelle Heaton's 30th birthday party, which took place in 2009. Alex Reid (far left) blamed Katie Price for 'forcing' him to come out as a cross-dresser.

The first time the world saw him wearing women's clothes was alongside Katie Price at the 2009 launch of her novel 'Standing Out, My Look, My Style, My Life' at Selfridges. In 2023, he and his fiancée Nikki Manashe were told their twin baby boys had a one per cent chance of survival after Ms Manashe's waters broke unexpectedly after 18 weeks.

Yet now the brothers Phoenix Bobby and Hunter George are two years old, and siblings to Anastasia who arrived in 2021 after a seven-year IVF battle and six miscarriages





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Katie Price Alex Reid Divorce Marital Woes Lee Andrews Compassion Bullying Obtaining Compromising Material

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